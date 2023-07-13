Gideon Mzembe has trodden an unlikely path that has taken him from his roots in Malawi to a rugby league career with Brisbane Broncos and Manly

“We came from third world conditions back home in Malawi, so you could say our living conditions were quite tough, but you just learn to survive as best as you can.”

When you think about some of the more intriguing players to have taken up the game of rugby league, you simply can’t ignore Gideon Mzembe.

Mzembe who is Malawian by nationality, (however born in Zimbabwe) has had an intrepid journey from refugee to promising rugby league player and now an aspiring actor.

The former Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles contracted player, may have hung up his boots to pursue an acting career, however, the athletically built African’s war-torn past has made him into the man he is today.

“We came from third-world conditions back home in Malawi, so you could say our living conditions were quite tough, but you just learn to survive as best as you can,” he told Rugby League World.

“I am one of three children and if it wasn’t for my father David who was a Malawian freedom fighter, who knows, I may still be living back home with an uncertain future.

“My father will always be my hero as he fought not only for a better life for our family, but he also fought for our people’s freedom.”

That fight ultimately led to his total exile in Zimbabwe and he was subsequently sent to prison.

“After my father was released from prison, he was able to flee to Australia as a refugee.

“The Australian Government at the time allowed the rest of us to be reunited with him a few years later and we eventually settled in Adelaide.”

The powerfully built former winger certainly made the most of his opportunities Down Under especially in the sporting arena.

“As you can imagine, we didn’t play rugby league in Malawi, so the game was quite alien to me when we first arrived in Australia.

“I can safely say though, when I first took up rugby league, I felt an instant connection and loved the physicality of it all.

“We moved from Adelaide to Brisbane and nearly every kid in Queensland plays rugby league, so I wanted to fit in with them.”

By chance, his former school Physical Education teacher would be the catalyst to open the world of rugby league to Mzembe who says that he was the sole operator who changed his life.

“Mr Swales my former PE teacher saw me mucking around with the other kids at lunchtime and thought I had something special, so he enticed me to join the local junior rugby league that was close to my house.

“I was able to make the U12’s state carnival where I was then offered a sporting scholarship at the prestigious Ipswich Boys Grammar School, that eventually landed me a contract at the Ipswich Jets.”

Mzembe then went from first grader at the Ipswich Jets to being offered a dream contract with the Brisbane Broncos, something the Malawian looks back on fondly.

“I was running around for the Jets when legendary Broncos scout Cyrill Connell saw me in a game and offered me a contract.

“He said to me that I wouldn’t walk up to a starting first-grade position, but if I worked hard enough with the Toowoomba Clydesdales (the Broncos feeder club at the time), that I might just surprise myself.

“I remember going to my first training session at Red Hill and seeing the likes of Gorden Tallis and Darren Lockyer and thinking, is this a dream?

“It was all so surreal at the time.”

Mzembe’s meteoric rise from knockabout kid to being scouted by the Brisbane Broncos, saw the African with the flowing dreadlocks become an instant cult hero amongst the fans.

After a few seasons with Brisbane, a trip into the then Broncos coach Wayne Bennett’s office, saw his world coming crashing back down to earth.

“Wayne called me into his office, and I didn’t think anything was wrong, I thought I was merely going in for my routine chat with him.

“However, he told me that the Broncos were going in a different direction and that I was free to look elsewhere for another club.

“Des Hasler spoke with me and was keen for me to come down to Manly after he heard I was off contract, so I thought I would head down to Sydney and give it a shot

“At the time, the Sea Eagles were littered with outside backs and wingers so breaking into the top-grade side proved to be quite challenging for spots.

“After only one season, I decided to head back to Brisbane and just play some local footy to get away from the pressure cooker of the NRL demands and clear my head as I fell into some deep depression.”

Mzembe’s struggles with depression and substance abuse certainly took their toll on the charismatic winger.

“It was no secret about my struggles with substance abuse.

“I fell into a deadly trap and thought it was my way out, but it wasn’t, and I needed to find something to start over again.

“After I hung up the boots at 26, I decided to pursue an acting career alongside my brother.

“We started our own production company Mezembe Pictures, in which we produce short films and stage plays.

“I also run Zembition which is a professional training business helping ex-players with mental health issues, all whilst sharing my own personal experiences to help people become a better version of themselves.

“I suppose when I look back on it, rugby league really did change my life for the better.

“Hopefully now with my own journey, I will be able to help others overcome whatever struggles they are facing, all whilst looking after my own wellbeing through a career in acting.”

