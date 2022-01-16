Tony Gigot thrilled to be back in Super League with Toulouse Olympique

Tony Gigot’s tale of two cities continues this year with his return to Super League in his new-found home of Toulouse.

The 31-year-old French international made his name in Perpignan with Catalans Dragons, reaching a career-defining Lance Todd trophy award for his brilliant performance in the 2018 Challenge Cup Final.

But it is in another French city where Gigot hopes to take his career to another level on what he describes as a challenge “to make history.”

Gigot has linked up once more with former Dragons team-mates Lucas Albert, Romain Navarrete, Eloi Pelissier and Rémi Casty (assistant coach) on a mission to establish the 13-a-side code as a force once more in France’s fourth largest city.

He told League Express: “It’s really nice to link up again with your former team-mates in a brand-new environment.

“We’re all pretty happy to be here helping to make history for another French club.”

There may be a few familiar faces at training but that’s where the similarities end for Gigot, as he explained: “The two clubs and the two cities of Perpignan and Toulouse couldn’t be more different.

“The Catalan people are so very passionate about everything; the culture is one of fierce pride and it shows in everything they do.

“Whereas in Toulouse it is much more French and, while they love their footy, it is a different kind of support, they are a different style of people.

“When we saw 10,000 people turn up for a Championship game at the end of the season, after spending so much time without a home game, it shows just how much the people of Toulouse love their rugby.”

Avignon-born Gigot has moved to live in Toulouse and he has found it easy to settle into the city’s cosmopolitan lifestyle.

“It’s a massive city and it is great for French Rugby League that Toulouse are in Super League, it offers so much potential for others to follow.

“It reminds me of Leeds in the UK, a city with lots of students and all of the good things that come with the university environment.

“There’s a friendly café society feel about Toulouse; it’s a serious city but it knows how to have fun.

“It’s a beautiful city with lots of history and lots to do in town; I would encourage as many Super League supporters as possible to give it a try.”

Gigot shrugs off suggestions that the Olympians will struggle to survive in Super League without further squad strengthening.

He said, “We have already shown what we can do for an entire season, and when the pressure is on in the big games.

“The club has added some real quality players over the past few seasons and they already had some great players and it’s a really strong playing group.

“We are working very hard on our pre-season, we’ve got a few players who haven’t played Super League, so it is important that the senior players help out.

“But it’s going good and we’re all pulling together.

Gigot is aware of the challenge ahead for Olympique to convince French supporters to buy into Rugby League once more in the city. But the support of rugby union giants Stade Toulousain (who groundshare at Stade Ernest Wallon) has given him confidence that the project will succeed.

He said, “Rugby union is the number one sport in the city and the people are crazy for it.

“I have been to watch Stade Toulousain a few times and the atmosphere here at the stadium is incredible.

“If we can recreate some of that with Rugby League, we will do very well.

“We have trained with them and next to them many times and we can help each other improve. It’s so good to see that they are keen to help us grow as a club.”

Gigot is still keen to grow as a player and is enjoying learning new things from coach Sylvain Houles, and it is another French coach he is hoping to impress this season.

He said, “My main objective this year is to help Toulouse in Super League but after that I would love to be involved with the World Cup in England.

“I know coach Laurent Frayssinous and he has a difficult job because of Covid to get the right amount of preparation in but he lets all of the French players know exactly what they need to do to be a part of the national squad.

“He’s got everyone pulling in the same direction which is the most important thing.

“We are confident that we can compete at international level but we need to start showing it on the pitch.

“We have got some great young players coming through and it’s up to me, Ben Garcia, Julian Bousquet and other senior players to show them the way.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.