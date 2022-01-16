Why Catalans Dragons recruit Tyrone May is happy to be out of the NRL

Tyrone May is hoping to hit the ground running with Catalans Dragons and “focus on my footy” now he is out of the media goldfish bowl in Australia.

The 25-year-old utility back, who was released after winning the 2021 Grand Final by Penrith Panthers following comments on social media, said he is keen to do his talking on the pitch in Super League this season.

“The game is not as media driven as back in Australia and players can just focus on their game, that’s a real bonus,” said May.

“I know a few of the Aussies who are playing in Super League and they tell me they can relax and just play footy.”

There are some familiar faces already for May at Catalans, which made his decision to move to France much easier.

He said, “I had a connection with Alex Chan (former Dragons’ prop forward and current General Manager of the club); he was one of my development coaches when I was 18 and I knew he was over here.

“I heard very good things about this club and the coach Steve McNamara. He is very well thought of from his time at Sydney Roosters, so it was an easy choice to make to come here.

“I remember Benji (Benjamin Garcia) when he was in Australia, we used to call him Frenchie and he was a really good player. He’s the captain at Catalans now and he’s always been someone I would like to play alongside.

“I played with (Dragons’ Kiwi centre) Dean Whare at Penrith and I spoke with him a lot before making the move and he’s been very helpful.

“We had a chat on the phone after the Grand Final and I jokingly said ‘you never know, I might come over to France and join you,’ so it was a bit crazy how things happened after that and here I am.”

May joined pre-season training with the Dragons last week and has immediately settled into the playing group.

He said, “I’m feeling good, the flight over was a long one but it’s been an easy transition since I arrived.

“I’ve been training back in Australia because I didn’t want to get here and be out of shape or unfit because the season starts pretty early over here.

“The Dragons are a close-knit group and they remind me a lot of Penrith, but the French guys seem very open and welcoming to us overseas players.

“There’s no divide here, everyone gets along and there’s a good vibe about the club. I can’t wait to get out and play.”

