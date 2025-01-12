Gil Dudson optimistic on Oldham’s chances in Championship

OLDHAM prop Gil Dudson says consistency is the key as coach Sean Long prepares his promoted side for more challenging fixtures in 2025.

The Roughyeds suffered just one defeat (at Keighley) as they romped to the League One title last season.

While Oldham are back up in the second tier for the first time since 2021, Dudson has dropped down from Super League after having left Warrington to sign a two-year deal at Boundary Park, where Wigan, one of his former clubs, will visit for a pre-season match on Sunday.

Looking towards a league campaign which starts with a home game against York on Sunday, February 16, the Wales international pointed out: “We need to make sure we are on it every week. That’s what separates the top teams from the rest.

“We can’t be brilliant one week, then fail to deliver the next. We have to make sure we nail that.”

The ex-Crusaders, Widnes, Salford and Catalans man added: “I’m excited for the season and to experience this level.

“Every team says it, but I genuinely believe we can achieve whatever we want to.”

Oldham hope to rearrange their postponed Law Cup home clash with Rochdale.