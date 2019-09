THE Heavy Woollen Amateur Rugby League has confirmed that its Girls Cup Finals triple-header at Mount Pleasant, Batley, will take place on Saturday (14 September).

The programme is:

UNDER 12S: Batley Boys v Dewsbury Moor (12.15pm).

UNDER 14S: Dewsbury Moor v Shaw Cross Sharks (1.15pm).

UNDER 16S: Shaw Cross Sharks v Dewsbury Moor (2.30pm).