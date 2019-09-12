Widnes tie down prize asset Craven

Widnes Vikings have pulled of a major coup after tying down halfback Danny Craven to a new two-year deal.

Craven, a product of the club’s Academy system, was heavily linked with a move to Leigh Centurions for next season.

But despite the Vikings going part-time, Craven has put pen to paper on a new contract, which will see him take a pay cut, in what is a huge boost to the club moving forward.

Danny Craven says: “I’m glad to get this deal over the line. I’ve been here a long time, and it was never really in my plans to leave this club.

“I’m really happy here, and adding that to what we’ve been through this year as well, with the fans commitment to this place, that topped it off and made me want to stay.

“With myself, Jack (Owens) and Kieron (Purtill) committing for next year, it’s a good starting point now for us to build on.

“We know it’s going to be tough, but we’ve all got to come together as a club and as a town, and go through it as one.

“I’ve had two children since I’ve been at the club, and my lad is a mad Widnes fan, so if I did leave he’d have something to say about it!

“There’s no other club I’d rather play for than Widnes, so next year is exciting. We can start building for the future, getting plans and structures in place and hopefully get back to Super League one day.”