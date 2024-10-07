Gold Coast Titans prop Keenan Palasia makes Super League move

LEEDS RHINOS have signed Samoan forward Keenan Palasia, 27, from NRL side Gold Coast Titans on a two-year contract.

The 106kg forward joined the Titans this season and made 15 appearances in the NRL having broken into the NRL with Brisbane Broncos. He made his debut for the Broncos in 2019 before helping the side to the Grand Final in 2023 in his breakout season. He appeared in 20 games for the runners-up including an impressive spell off the bench in the Grand Final against Penrith when he made 131 metres and recorded 18 tackles in just 38 minutes. In total he made 53 appearances for the Broncos.

Having grown up on the Gold Coast, he moved home to the Titans in 2024 and started the season playing for the Maori All Stars team, representing his maternal heritage. He also has three caps for World Cup runners up Samoa including playing against Australia and New Zealand last year.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Brad Arthur commented: “Keenan arrives with a lot of experience of playing in the NRL with nearly 70 games under his belt and I think he will complement the options we already have in our forward packs.

“Having spoken to him, I know he is exciting about starting his new life in England with the Rhinos and I think he will become a firm fans favourite with his style of play.”

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease added, “Keenan is our first 2025 season addition in the off season, and will bring size, skill and presence to our existing pack, he is really looking forward to joining the Leeds Rhinos, and I can’t wait to see him in a Rhinos shirt.

“I would like to thank Gold Coast Titans for releasing him from the final year of his contract so he can come to AMT Headingley immediately. Having played in a NRL Grand Final twelve months ago, he also brings with him valuable experience to our pack that we can benefit from in 2025 and onwards.”

Palasia could get his first chance to play at AMT Headingley this Autumn if selected for the Samoa side to take on England, with the second Test at the home of the Rhinos. The front rower commented, “I’m excited for a fresh start and to begin my next journey in a new country but most of all, I am looking forward to wearing the Rhinos jersey.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast