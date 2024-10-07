Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors dominate as Hull KR and Warrington Wolves stars also included

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

A terrific performance from Jai Field in Wigan’s win over Leigh.

2. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

A two-try haul for Liam Marshall against Leigh.

3. Toby King – Warrington Wolves

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Another brilliant display from Jake Wardle.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

Scored twice against Hull KR, but it was his work-rate out of defence that was most impressive.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

A magician. That’s all that needs to be said.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

Controlled the game against Leigh.

8. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR

A tremendous two stints from Sauaso Sue in the win over Warrington.

9. Kruise Leeming – Wigan Warriors

Ran the show against Leigh from the first minute.

10. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors

A machine.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Junior Nsemba just keeps getting better and better for Wigan.

12. James Batchelor – Hull KR

What a season James Batchelor has been having and he was brilliant against Warrington.

13. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

Stepped into banned Elliot Minchella’s shoes with aplomb and delivered a massive performance.

