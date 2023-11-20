Gold Coast Titans release Treymain Spry ahead of potential Super League move

GOLD COAST TITANS have released Treymain Spry ahead of a potential Super League move for the 24-year-old flyer.

Despite playing just five NRL games for the Titans in three years, Spry was highly-rated by the Queensland club, but the 24-year-old has departed via mutual decision.

Now, League Express understands that Trey is weighing up a potential move to Super League.

He played 18 games for the Titans’ feeder side, Tweed Heads Seagulls, in the Hostplus Cup in 2023.

The winger, who stands at 6’2, has enjoyed a remarkable comeback to professional rugby league after being assaulted in Brisbane by another male in March 2022.

That attack caused a fractured skull and a bleed brain with Spry making a miraculous recovery to etch a two-year deal with the Titans in January of this year.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.