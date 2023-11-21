Compelling action in BARLA Yorkshire Youth Finals!

MAN OF THE MATCH Tommy Rhodes orchestrated SIDDAL to telling effect, and landed four goals, in his side’s 24-10 verdict over SKIRLAUGH in Saturday’s UNDER 15S YORKSHIRE CUP FINAL.

Tyler Kelly, Jake Taylor, Lucas Joof and Sean Coughlin claimed the Halifax outfit’s tries while Skirlaugh, who were 16-0 down late in the opening period, registered touchdowns for Harry Walker and Mason Gore, one of which Josh Horne improved.

SKIRLAUGH were level, at 16-16, early in the second half of the UNDER 13S YORKSHIRE CUP FINAL against WEST HULL but were unable to add to two Kadus Boateng tries and a Maxwell Watkin touchdown – two of which Bobby Stipetic improved – in a 32-16 reverse.

Wests prevailed through tries for Cam Windley, man of the match Reid Voase, Jake Fletcher, Jethro Attac-Boayle, Isaac Last and Bosco Masengesco, plus four Jacob Last goals.

Man of the match Harry Pratt scored a hat-trick in OULTON RAIDERS’ 48-8 victory over GARFORTH TIGERS in the UNDER 13S SUPPLEMENTARY CUP FINAL.

The Raiders, who led 30-0 at the break, were already 34 points to the good before Pratt first crossed.

Oscar Brown, meanwhile, contributed a try and four goals while other touchdowns went to Oliver Jones, Harrison West, Dexter Scott, Finley Raw, Ben Longstaff and Tai Hazelwood.

Gallant Garforth responded with tries by Joe Gill and Alfie Quinn.

LOCK LANE lifted the UNDER 14S YORKSHIRE CUP on Sunday with a 32-0 triumph over WEST HULL.

The Castleford outfit were 8-0 ahead at lemons-time, courtesy of tries by man of the match Makenzie Kesik and Jack Martyn. And unanswered touchdowns in the second period for Lane Adamson, Bailey Hardy, Martyn, Eroni Uluikesa and Josh Sandwin, supported by two Ellis Singer goals, saw Lock Lane home.

Jacob Beadle – the man of the match – set the agenda for MYTON WARRIORS GREENS in the UNDER 12S YORKSHIRE CUP FINAL with two early tries. Alfie Oglesby added a touchdown for a 12-0 interval lead, with Archie Eldon Thompson landing a penalty on the restart. And HULL WYKE were consigned to a 26-0 defeat when Ellis Fewlass converted further scores by Jaden Cole and Oglesby.

The UNDER 12S SUPPLEMENTARY FINAL went the way of DRIGHLINGTON, who accounted for SHARLSTON 30-6. Drig were 14-0 up, through tries by Tommy Doyle, Cooper Crick and Dylan Afro-Peterson, with man of the match Oliver Brown appending a conversion, before Max Garbett replied for Rovers and Alfie Jackson added the extras. Brown, though, improved Doyle’s second score for a 20-6 half-time lead, and victory was sealed with touchdowns in the second period for Brown – who added his third goal – and Owen Hinchliffe.

Results

Saturday 18 November 2023

UNDER 15S

YORKSHIRE CUP FINAL: Siddal 24 Skirlaugh 10.

UNDER 13S

YORKSHIRE CUP FINAL: West Hull 32 Skirlaugh 16.

SUPPLEMENTARY CUP FINAL: Oulton Raiders 48 Garforth Tigers 4.

Sunday 19 November 2023

UNDER 14S

YORKSHIRE CUP FINAL: Lock Lane 32 West Hull Raiders 0.

UNDER 12S

YORKSHIRE CUP FINAL: Myton Warriors Greens 26 Hull Wyke 0.

SUPPLEMENTARY CUP FINAL: Drighlington 30 Sharlston Rovers 6.

All at the Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone Rovers