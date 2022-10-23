‘Good guy’ Marshall’s new deal

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

CHALLENGE CUP hero Liam Marshall has been hailed as “everybody’s favourite person” at Wigan Warriors after securing a new three-year deal.

The winger will stay with his hometown club until the end of the 2025 season, off the back of a year which saw him score 25 tries in as many matches.

Most memorably, Marshall scored the winning try in the closing minutes of the Challenge Cup final to earn Wigan a record-extending 20th success in the competition.

The 26-year-old also made his England debut in 2022, playing against the Combined Nations All Stars in mid-season and then Fiji ahead of the World Cup, although he missed the final cut for the tournament.

“Liam is probably everybody’s favourite person at the club,” said Wigan’s Executive Director Kris Radlinski.

“He brings energy and fun into the environment and has developed into a fantastic Rugby League player who performs on the big stage in key moments.

“His try at Tottenham is up there with my greatest ever Wigan moments. I lost myself in the moment as I celebrated with my wife and kids.

“I was excited because it was the winning try in the Cup Final but also because it was Liam who scored it.

“In that moment, I was thinking about how much it meant to him and also about his mum and dad, Debbie and Dave, celebrating it.

“It was a brilliant sporting moment that will live with me forever. A win for one of the good guys.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet has had Marshall under wing since his junior days at the Warriors and knows better than anybody the progress he has made and the potential still to be explored.

Peet said: “I’m delighted he’s signed a new contract. He’s gone from strength to strength here – from a young player on the edge of the team to a leader.

“He’s infectious in the way he goes about his rugby. We like working with him – he plays with his heart on his sleeve and he’s a credit to his family.

“The important thing for Liam now is that he improves and develops his game – he’s certainly got the potential to improve even further.”

