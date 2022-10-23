Saints a happy home for prop Paasi

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

HAPPINESS on and off the field is the reason Agnatius Paasi will be staying in St Helens for at least another three years.

The Tongan international prop last week extended his current contract by another two seasons to stay with the Super League champions until 2025.

Paasi, 30, had more than century of NRL appearances to his name with New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans when he made the switch to St Helens ahead of the 2021 season.

He made 21 appearances in his first Saints campaign to help the club win both the Challenge Cup and Super League titles, and followed that up by playing 29 times this year to win two more pieces of silverware in the League Leaders’ Shield and another Grand Final win.

“I am really enjoying my time here, especially my family and my kids who are all really enjoying where they are based at school,” said Paasi.

“The last few years were special, winning the Challenge Cup and the Grand Final and then to win another Super League title, I am certainly happy where I am and I’m happy for this town and I just can’t wait for next year.”

Paasi is currently training with the Tonga squad, led by outgoing Saints coach Kristian Woolf, despite missing the initial cut for their World Cup squad.

Woolf’s successor Paul Wellens is no doubt as to the forward’s importance at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

“For Iggy to decide that he wants to stay here at the club for even longer just shows how well he’s fitted in here and settled down,” said Wellens.

“He’s a massive player for us. He’s one of the most destructive ball carriers in the competition, he has a great offload game and brings a physicality to the team with how he goes about his defensive work.

“It’ll be great to see him continue to help us push for more trophies.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.