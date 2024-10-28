Goole Vikings land coup with brother of Leigh Leopards livewire

Goole Vikings have landed another noteworthy addition with the signing of highly-rated hooker Jeylan Hodgson.

The former Hull FC player, who is brother of Leigh Leopards’ Bailey Hodgson, and nephew of NRL star hooker, Josh Hodgson, is the Vikings’ fifteen new recruit.

The 19-year-old has impressed for the Black and Whites reserves, and featured on loan at Doncaster RLFC last season, with a number of clubs lining him up for 2025.

However, after being impressed by the Vikings’ vision for the future, Hodgson has decided to take the next step with rugby league’s newest team.

Goole Vikings’ head coach Scott Taylor believes Hodgson is another young player with a bright future at the Vikings: “Like a lot of the young players we have signed, Jeylan is someone we have identified with a really high ceiling to his potential and the right attitude and professionalism to hopefully reach that.

“Our aim is to work with him to help him realise that talent and his career ambitions, which we are in no doubt he can achieve with plenty of hard work.

“His experience in Australia and since returning to Hull has stood him in great stead, it has given him a taste of what to expect moving forward.

“He has a level head, he works really hard as a player and has all the attributes to be an effective dummy half – we think he can be a key player for us this season.”

Ahead of joining the Vikings, Hodgson said he can’t wait to get started at the sport’s newest club: “I’m really excited to join the Vikings. The club has a project in place that looks really promising and exciting and it’s great to be part of it,” he said.

“”I sat down with Scott and Clarky (James Clark, Goole consultant) a month or so ago and was told the ins and outs of what they have planned for The Vikings and it was really impressive.

“Being able to play a role in the future of the club and actually feeling like I’m part of something is what persuaded me the most to join the Vikings.”

When asked what he can bring to the team, he added: “I’d like to think I can be an aggressive and confident defender as well as fast from the spot in attack, and I am focused on providing the best service I can.”

Hodgson joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, ex-Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, ex-Hull FC academy teammates Lennon Bursell, Mackenzie Harman and Callum Rutland, ex-York Knights utility man Ben Dent, playmaker Reece Dean, brothers Jack and Harry Aldous, and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

