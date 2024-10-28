Ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull FC winger Bureta Faraimo locks in rugby league future until end of 2026

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Hull FC winger Bureta Faraimo has signed a new two-year deal with Doncaster.

Faraimo, who is now 34, made 18 appearances in 2024 for the Dons, scoring 14 tries in the process, adding to the one appearance he made in the 2023 season.

The former USA international winger has previously played in Super League for Castleford Tigers and Hull FC and the NRL for Parramatta Eels.

Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall said: “When I sat down with the coaching staff towards the end of the season, re-signing Bureta was a priority, the strike he brings on that left side is so hard to find as nothing fazes him.

“We are delighted he has agreed to stay on for another two years.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast