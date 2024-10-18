Goole Vikings land former Hull FC man for ninth signing

GOOLE VIKINGS have made another addition to their pack with the arrival of versatile forward Lennon Bursell.

The former Hull FC academy captain, joins the Vikings ahead of the 2025 Betfred League One season, in the latest high-profile move from the competition’s newest team.

The 19-year-old, who can play front row and back row, has been a reliable performer for the Black and Whites reserve grade team, and has been a key part of Hull’s academy squads that made the academy league semi-finals two years in a row.

Eager for first-team rugby, Bursell has opted for the short journey up the M62 to join the growing Vikings squad, alongside former FC team mate Jamie Shaul.

Goole Vikings’ head coach Scott Taylor said: “Lennon is a great kid and one of the first names we had on our target list, as he has a great attitude, is very professional and really wants to improve his game.

“He has not quite reached that point in his career where he is ready for Super League, but he is developing nicely, he is in good shape and overtime he is potentially one of those players who could be a late bloomer.

“He will be a great addition for us, he plays across the pack and has a fantastic work rate, he will be the sort of player the other lads enjoy playing alongside and appreciate, he does all the little things well – I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him in this next chapter of his career.”

Bursell himself said: “When Scott and the club came through with the offer, it was just too good to refuse.

“The vision they have and where they want this club to go really influenced me to put pen to paper.

“The excitement of something new and fresh has really helped me find my love for rugby league again and I believe with the team we are building, the club can go far.”

He added: “I am a younger member of the squad, so I need to bring loads of energy, hard work and I have a relentless attitude to improve.

“I’ve known Scott for a while now and I think he will be fantastic for me to learn from, I can’t wait to get started.”

He becomes the ninth new signing at the Vikings, for their first season in Beftred League One.

He joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, ex-Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, halfback Reece Dean and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

