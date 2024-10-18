Wakefield Trinity’s Daryl Powell on “strange” IMG grading issue as he gives verdict on Super League chances

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell believes that receiving his club’s IMG grading score after this weekend’s Championship Grand Final is “strange”.

The West Yorkshire club are well-placed to return to Super League at the first time of asking – but instead of it being decided on the field this Saturday evening, it will be decided by a comprehensive audit of the five IMG pillars of fandom, finances, facilities, catchment and performance.

Therefore, as things stand, Trinity do not know if a victory in this weekend’s Grand Final against Toulouse Olympique will be the difference between getting a Grade A or not.

For Powell, this year has been about a rebirth for Wakefield.

“The IMG scores and all that stuff is strange really,” Powell said.

“We thought the scores would come before the Grand Final but it’s actually after which is a bit strange.

“There is a great feel around the club and a great vibe around the place that the club is going somewhere.

“This year has almost been a rebirth with new ownership and winning consistently – which has been a long time coming for Wakefield.

“Matt Ellis and his family have given us everything we need to do our jobs.”

Powell, meanwhile, has not given much thought to the points required for Super League Grade A.

“To be honest, I haven’t gone into that. All we can do is win the game. I don’t think there is an added pressure on the players.

“Whatever happens, I understand it, we have a pretty strong chance of being in Super League next year and everything that is happening here is what IMG is all about so why wouldn’t that be the case?

“It’s all beyond me, my remit is to get the boys ready for the task at hand.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast