Goole Vikings season tickets and memberships prices revealed

GOOLE VIKINGS have launched their season ticket prices and memberships for the 2025 League One season.

The Vikings, as they are known, will become the first ever professional sports club in the East Yorkshire region, outside of the Kingston Upon Hull boundary, in what will be a significant boost for the area.

It sees the sport return formally to the town for the first-time in several years, with rugby league first recorded in the area as early as the 19th century, whilst a Goole team officially competed in the Challenge Cup in 1936-37.

With Scott Taylor being appointed as head coach and former Hull FC chief executive Jason Clark taking on a role with the Vikings, the Goole club are expected to competitive at least for next season.

Now the club has released their own season ticket prices and memberships for 2025.

