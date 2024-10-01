Goole Vikings announce first signings for League One 2025

GOOLE VIKINGS have announced their first signings for the 2025 Leageu One season.

The new entity have signed Goole born-and-bred winger Tom Halliday from Doncaster and local amateur star Ben Hodder.

Halliday is highly regarded at this level after recently impressing at Doncaster, where he gained promotion to the Championship last season, and he returns to his hometown to take part in the new franchise.

Meanwhile, Ben Hodder, who has been a standout performer for Goole Vikings amateur side, where he has been playing in the Yorkshire league.

The 22-year-old has the potential to make the step up into the senior squad.

From the nearby village of Holme-on-Spalding Moor, Hodder went to school in Pocklington, alongside former Super League players Ben McNamara and Marcus Walker, who remain good friends.

“Ben is a lesser known quantity but someone everyone at the club speaks very highly of.

“His performances for the open-age team have caught the eye, there are aspects of his game we like and feel we can develop and we’re looking forward to seeing if he can grasp the opportunity with both hands.”

“I know our fans will love seeing two homegrown players represent the Vikings in our debut season.”

