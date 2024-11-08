Goole Vikings snap up ex-Hull KR hooker

GOOLE VIKINGS have announced their 17th signing for the new Betfred League One campaign, with the retention of hooker Andy Ellis.

The former Hull KR and Barrow Raiders player joins the Vikings ahead of the 2025 Betfred League One season, boasting more than 350 professional games under his belt.

Ellis brings a wealth of experience, having played in Super League and the Championship, the latter where he was crowned Man of Steel in 2009 after helping Barrow to the League and Cup double.

More recently he played for York Knights, before joining the club’s amateur setup to help with the emergence of the growing club.

Goole Vikings’ Head Coach Scott Taylor had this to say about Ellis’s signing: “I think Andy will prove to be a very astute bit of business by the club, to have someone of his calibre, experience and knowledge around our group is going to be invaluable.

“He is someone James and myself know well, both him and his family are rugby league through and through, and he has been a tremendous asset at every club he has been with throughout a noteworthy career.

“For our players and staff to be able to call upon that depth of experience, especially our younger players, it will be invaluable, whilst it also bolsters the strong links within our club between the amatuer and professional setup.

“Andy is still extremely fit and still very driven, he will be pushing our dummy halves all the way this year and don’t be surprised to see him play a big role for the team this season.”

Ahead of joining the Vikings, Ellis said he can’t wait to get started at the sport’s newest club: “After playing with the Vikings last year, I got a taste of what Goole Vikings is about: the vision, the team camaraderie and the ambition of building something special in Goole. It got me excited and eager to push myself and play rugby league again.

“After the season ended, I knew I wasn’t ready to throw in my boots and so, after speaking with Scott and James and hearing about the ambition and vision of Goole Vikings, I decided to put pen to paper and sign on for next season.

“To be part of a group that is bringing professional Rugby league to Goole is extremely thrilling and a moment to be proud of.”

He joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, ex Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, ex Hull FC academy teammates Lennon Bursell, Mackenzie Harman, Jeylan Hodgson and Callum Rutland, ex York Knight utility man Ben Dent, ex Featherstone Rovers Winger Manoa Wacokecoke, talented playmaker Reece Dean, brothers Jack and Harry Aldous, and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

