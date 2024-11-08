Goole Vikings snap up former Leeds Rhinos prop

GOOLE VIKINGS have announced the signing of England Academy international Joe Phillips ahead of their 2025 Betfred League One campaign.

The former Leeds Rhinos prop becomes the club’s eighteenth signing for their inaugural professional season, in what is another notable coup for rugby league’s newest club.

Phillips was selected for the England Academy mid-season fixture against France earlier this year, as well as featuring for Yorkshire in the Academy Origin series.

The 18-year-old has been a stand-out performer for the Rhinos academy and reserve teams, becoming a notable addition for the Vikings who fought off some high-profile competition for his signature.

Goole Vikings’ Head Coach Scott Taylor is understandably pleased with the club’s latest addition: “Joe is a fantastic addition to our squad. He is held in regard at Leeds and by a number of people we have spoken to around the game, with the potential to be a very promising homegrown front-rower.

“He had options to stay at Leeds, as well as other clubs in higher divisions than us, but he has fully bought into what we are trying to do at the Vikings and the opportunity for him to play regularly and develop in our system – which I think speaks volumes for his character at a young age.

“He knows there are areas of his game to focus on, which as a front rower myself, I am really looking forward to working with him on.

“Joe has some really strong attributes and we believe he has a very bright future ahead of him, he is another player we are really pleased to have onboard.”

Ahead of joining the Vikings, Phillips said the belief the club have shown in him made the decision an easy one: “I’m very excited to get started at the Vikings in preparation for the upcoming season. The club has recruited well, in terms of both players and backroom staff.

“After speaking to both James and Scott, and seeing what direction Goole is heading, it was a no-brainer for me to take this opportunity.

He added: “I see being part of the club as a good opportunity to prove myself as a young middle playing against experienced players and learning the game, playing week in-week out.

“I’ll have some good players and staff around me and the club has been really supportive, which made it an easy decision for me.”

He joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, ex Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, ex Hull FC academy teammates Lennon Bursell, Mackenzie Harman, Jeylan Hodgson and Callum Rutland, ex York Knight players Ben Dent and Andy Ellis, ex Featherstone Rovers Winger Manoa Wacokecoke, talented playmaker Reece Dean, brothers Jack and Harry Aldous, and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

