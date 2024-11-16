Goole Vikings swoop for their 20th signing

GOOLE VIKINGS have their 20th signing for the 2025 League One season in the shape of veteran Misi Taulapapa.

The former Samoa World Cup representative and NRL player has enjoyed an extensive career in the UK Championship and League One in recent years, captaining the likes of Sheffield Eagles and Featherstone Rovers.

In total, Taulapapa has amassed over 350 career appearances and scored more than 150 tries, since debuting in the NRL for New Zealand Warriors.

He has also represented Cronulla Sharks, Newcastle Thunder and Doncaster RLFC, as well as featuring on-loan at Rochdale last season.

Internationally, Taulapapa earned four caps and scored three tries for Samoa, featuring in the 2008 World Cup and 2009 Pacific Cup.

Goole head coach Scott Taylor said: “We identified from the outset that we wanted to recruit four or five experienced players who can take a key leadership role within our new club, and Misi really fits the bill for us.

“We have a relatively young and hungry squad, which will benefit hugely from working alongside someone like Misi – he brings a great work ethic, leadership, professionalism and a winning mentality.

“He has played for his country and in the NRL, but more so for us he brings a wealth of experience of footy at this level and what to expect.

“He has kept himself in great shape, he can play a number of positions and is a tough player – and I know he is determined to have one last big year with the team and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Taulapapa added: “I spoke to the club and the direction they want to go in really resonated with me.

“I want to play on for one more year and finish my career on a high note and this felt like the perfect opportunity for me to be part of something special.

“I like a challenge and I’ve really bought into what the club wants to do. We don’t just want to make up the numbers, they have put together a good squad and they want to make their mark in their first professional season and build something for the future.”

He continued: “Goole is a great place to start a team, it’s perfectly placed and a great marketing opportunity for us to promote the game.

“It is never easy in year one, percentage wise history shows it isn’t an easy task, but I am confident in the squad we have assembled and can’t wait to get cracking with the boys.”

He joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, ex Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, ex Hull FC academy teammates Lennon Bursell, Mackenzie Harman, Jeylan Hodgson and Callum Rutland, ex York Knight players Ben Dent and Andy Ellis, ex Featherstone Rovers Winger Manoa Wacokecoke, former England Academy International player Joe Phillips, talented playmaker Reece Dean, brothers Jack and Harry Aldous, front rower Jack Coventry and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

