Featherstone Rovers snap up third new signing in two days

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have snapped up their third new signing in two days with the capture of Wakefield Trinity forward Toby Boothroyd.

The 21-year-old Australian, who spent the last 12 months at Belle Vue in the Championship, makes the switch across West Yorkshire to Post Office Road.

The powerful back-rower, who came through the junior grades at St George and Cronulla in New South Wales, scored six tries for Trinity in 11 appearances in 2024 and joins James Ford’s squad on a 120month contract.

Standing at over 6 foot 2 and over 100kgs, the second-rower brings a big appetite for work as well as great punch on the edge to add depth and competition for places in Rovers’ growing squad.

Speaking about signing for the club, Boothroyd said: “Its great to be able to sign with Featherstone for next year. It’s a club with a proud history and huge ambition and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“I’ve really enjoyed making the switch the UK in the last 12 months and so jumped at the chance to extend me stay here for another year. Fordy is building a great roster and I’m ready to earn the respect of the boys and my place in the side week in week out.”

Featherstone boss James Ford added: “We really admired what Toby brought on the field in 2024 so to be able to bring him on board for next year is great.

“Toby brings plenty of energy and intensity to his game while his footwork and skillset with ball in hand makes him difficult to defend, I have no doubt he’s going to be a valuable asset for our side next year.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast