Grassroots news round-up

Wigan are, now that Covid-19 restrictions are fully lifted, again getting out and about in the local community in a repeat of the successful Warriors Unite initiative, which was originally launched earlier this year in response to coronavirus lockdowns.

Driven by the Warriors’ Community Foundation, Warriors Unite is a “virtual alternative” to the Super League outfit’s usual programmes, with foundation staff and first team players providing interactive, engaging activities which will help children and adults “be active, have fun and feel part of the community.”

A club spokesperson said: “During lockdown, many children were unable to stay active, and elderly people were unable to get out of the house. Warriors Unite aims to have an impact on all areas of the borough by working with schools and community groups in the most deprived and hard to reach areas of Wigan.

“Taking place every Friday afternoon, Foundation staff and players are going out to deliver engaging sessions in person in high schools, primary schools and at Robin Park Arena. The delivery is also being extended to the Foundation’s community groups such as Rugby Memories, as well as visiting the Rainbow Ward at Wigan Infirmary.”

Sessions involving 23 players were held on 19 November at Cansfield High School, St John Fisher Catholic High School (at Robin Park Arena), Nicol Mere Primary School, RL Hughes Primary School and Rugby Memories (at Bryn Labour Club), with trips following last Friday at Dean Trust High School, Standish Community High School (at Robin Park Arena), St Mary’s CE Primary School, Platt Bridge Community Primary School and Bryn St Peter’s CE Primary School.

The project heads, this Friday (3 December), to Hindley High School, Hawkley Hall High School (at Robin Park Arena, where a Rugby Memories Christmas Party will also be held), Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, St Benedict’s Catholic Primary School, and Rainbow Ward, Wigan Infirmary.

Warriors Unite will climax on Friday 10 December with visits to St Peter’s Catholic High School, Orrell St James Catholic Primary School, Orrell Lamberhead Green Primary School and Rainbow Ward, Wigan Infirmary, while Shevington High School will be hosted at Robin Park Arena, where another Rugby Memories Christmas Party will be held.

Wigan Warriors Head Coach Matt Peet said of the opening visit: “The players and staff have really enjoyed it and met some quality people. We hope that the people we met also enjoyed it and that we have made a positive impression. We will build on this now, it is at the heart of our philosophy as a group.”

Schools’ Education Manager Guy Wood added: “Days like these are great for the community of Wigan. It’s really important that we leave a lasting legacy and unite the community by providing enjoyable and engaging sessions for everyone to access.”

+++++

Liam Jackson is the York & District League’s Colin Nolan Memorial Player of the Year for 2021.

The Heworth scrum-half was handed the prestigious trophy by chief guest Brendan O’Hagan, the York City Knights star, at the league’s recent awards night.

York Acorn’s Clayton Lucas was the Young Player of the Year, while New Earswick All Blacks’ Luke Prenty collected the Youth Player accolade; the Masters Player prize went to Leigh Scott (York Lokos) and James Sanderson of York Acorn was the Unsung Hero.

The 200-strong crowd also applauded the district’s Under 13s side, which impressed on and off the field during a short tour of South Wales during the summer.

+++++

The funeral of Linda Tinsdale who passed away late last month at the age of 70, will take place on Thursday (2 December, 12.20pm) at Stonefall Crematorium, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG3 1DE.

Family flowers only, by request, with donations in lieu to the prostate cancer charity at Harrogate hospital.

Mourners are invited afterwards to Sant Angelo Italian restaurant, High Street, Wetherby.

Linda and Ken Tinsdale (the well-known former referee and match officials’ appointments officer) had been looking forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on 28 April 2022.

+++++

Amateur clubs and leagues have been invited to take part in a webinar on Wednesday (1 December, 7.00pm-8.00pm) at which the Rugby Football League’s Director of Participation and Development, Marc Lovering, will submit a presentation on the governing body’s Community Rugby League Strategy and Vision for 2022 to 2030.

Meanwhile clubs have been reminded, in respect of the imminent membership scheme, that the deadline of Friday 3 December regarding whether they intend to a) pay for all their members b) pay for some or c) have players pay for their own membership is fast approaching.

+++++

Team Colostomy UK saw 2021 out in style by taking on Bramley Buffaloes – with Paul Anderson in their ranks.

The former Bradford Bulls, St Helens, England and Great Britain star turned out for the first time in 15 years in aid of the charity, whose aims include illustrating that having a stoma need not prevent anyone from living a normal life.

The game, at Stanningley, attracted a healthy and appreciative crowd.

+++++

Former internationals Keith Senior, Robbie Hunter-Paul and Paul Wood are among those in the vanguard of the ‘Get Your Team Ahead’ drive, which is being delivered by Rugby League Cares in conjunction with Movember as part of RLWC2021’s Mental Fitness Charter.

The trio, together with other players past and present, will deliver free training sessions which are specially designed to help players forge stronger team bonds, create camaraderie, and build on match fitness and mental resilience.

+++++

Canada, England, Ireland and Wales enjoyed a memorable Masters International Festival at Leigh East which, fittingly, was the venue of the first Over 35s international back in 2008, when Great Britain played Australia.

Maximum use was made of the two artificial pitches at the Leigh Sports Village, ensuring that all six fixtures went ahead on schedule in an event originally set to be played on the day of the 2021 World Cup semi-finals.

All games, which were played in excellent spirit, closed as 0-0 draws, in line with Masters mores; ten tries, though, were scored in total, with four going to the Welsh flyer Gareth Evans for Wales. Canada gold shorter Bob Jowett, meanwhile, offered the day’s most memorable moment with an 80-metre touchdown, which earned him the Grizzlies’ Master of the Day award.

The Welsh, Irish and English accolades went, respectively, to Wayne Bridges, Gavin Youngs and Paul Forster, with the erudite Dave Parkinson conducting the presentations.

The coveted Spirit of Masters award was snared by Dan Tate and Nicholas Mew, whose efforts had ensured that Canada were able to make their first tour, with players taking unpaid leave from their jobs.

Brian Birt and Brian O’Brien had worked similarly tirelessly for Ireland, while Wales fielded a very experienced team from north and south of the country.

England, too, were widely represented under coach Paul Royston at an event which went ahead smoothly largely through the efficiency of Gaz and Emma Hopkins and their colleagues.

The next international event is the Tri-series at Bethesda in May, which will involve England, Ireland and Wales.

+++++

FORMER BARLA chief executive Maurice Oldroyd celebrated his 86th birthday by attending the annual junior presentation night at community club Elland, where his grandsons William and Joseph both play. Maurice, a former amateur player, coach and referee, is fighting dementia, but maintains a keen interest in Rugby League, and enjoyed a birthday visit from BARLA president Spen Allison. Maurice is pictured with son Adam and grandson William.

+++++

ADAM FILES scooped three major prizes at Woolston Rovers’ Presentation Night.

Files went home with the Warrington outfit’s Player of the Year award and the Players’ Player accolade, while also being the National Conference League side’s leading try-scorer.

His brother Harry, meanwhile, was presented with the Coaches’ Award.

Scrum-half Olly Hands is the North West Men’s League team’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year; Tom Atherton claimed the Coaches’ recognition.

The Under 18s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year trophies went to Declan Houghton, with Matt Jenkins taking the Coaches’ gong.

The Clubman of the Year, meanwhile, was Nathan Evans who, after breaking his collarbone in May, took on administrative duties with the NWML team.

The Vice President’s Award was secured by NWML first aider Doug Berry who has served Woolston for over three decades, beginning as a coach at junior level. The presentation was made by Rovers’ Senior Vice President Warren Whalley who, in turn, was presented with the President’s Award by current incumbent Harry Crank. Whalley also received the Chairman’s Special Recognition Award – which is only awarded in exceptional circumstances – from Steve Moore for his unstinting efforts for the whole club.

+++++

ARMED FORCES VETERANS Masters Rugby League, which was launched in 2019, was up and running again on Saturday, after a year’s enforced hiatus through Covid lockdowns, when over 35s players convened on Rochdale Mayfield.

Organisers, including Carl Abraham of the recently launched Rochdale Masters side, were grateful to Revilo Automotive & Alexander Khan PLC for the supply of two kits.

Both teams lined up prior to the game with the standard bearers, a wreath was laid, and the Anzac poem was recited before two minutes’ silence was held.

Green-shorter Peter Watson provided the game’s highlight with a true winger’s try by the corner flag.

+++++

AARYN BELAFONTE is the National Conference League’s Referee of the Year for 2021.

A member of the Huddersfield Referees’ Society Belafonte, 19, capped an impressive season by controlling the recent Cup Final between East Leeds and Clock Face Miners at the Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone.

