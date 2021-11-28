What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 29th Nov 21

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Fixture pullout for the 2022 Betfred Super League.

Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on a week of good news for the game as Channel 4 sign up to broadcast Super League in 2022.

Gareth Walker looks at star signings in past years at Championship level.

Garry Schofield pays tribute to the incredible selflessness of Kevin Sinfield.

A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Liverpool City’s GB star Ray Ashby.

Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 concludes with Catalans Dragons and St Helens.

Our countdown of the 50 most significant and memorable moments in Rugby League in 2021 gets underway with numbers 50-41.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 8.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop