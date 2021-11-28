What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 29th Nov 21

Inside this week’s issue:
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- Fixture pullout for the 2022 Betfred Super League.
- Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on a week of good news for the game as Channel 4 sign up to broadcast Super League in 2022.
- Gareth Walker looks at star signings in past years at Championship level.
- Garry Schofield pays tribute to the incredible selflessness of Kevin Sinfield.
- A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.
- The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Liverpool City’s GB star Ray Ashby.
- Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 concludes with Catalans Dragons and St Helens.
- Our countdown of the 50 most significant and memorable moments in Rugby League in 2021 gets underway with numbers 50-41.
Plus much more, as always.
The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop