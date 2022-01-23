Grassroots Rugby League news round-up

Five more amateur clubs have received Rugby League World Cup 2021 CreatedBy grants, taking the total investment in the grassroots so far to over £15 million.

The latest beneficiaries range from the south of England (Hemel Hempstead) to St Helens (Haydock Warriors) and to Yorkshire, where Farnley Falcons of Leeds, Queensbury (Bradford) and Wakefield’s Sharlston Rovers are all celebrating having been given the thumbs up for important projects.

West Leeds outfit Farnley Falcons can now set about creating a couple of additional changing rooms, new toilets and extra referees’ changing facilities, together with improved social and kitchen space, following a successful £300,000 bid.

Haydock will enjoy a new grass pitch, surrounded by a low-level spectator fence; their £158,235 project includes car park development, fitting CCTV on site, the purchase of a tractor mower and a 40-feet storage container for holding the maintenance equipment. The funding will help underpin a larger scale project which includes the repositioning of senior and a junior size sports pitches, enhanced pathways for walking, jogging and cycling, and an outdoor trim trail and upgraded children’s play area.

Hemel Hempstead, meanwhile, can use their £181,280 grant to refurbish and upgrade changing room facilities in the quest to launch a Women’s Super League team while Queensbury will, thanks to funding of £471,000, upgrade an existing clubhouse – with car parking facilities improved – and will enjoy four changing rooms, a meeting room and a function room, to be shared with Queensbury Running Club, Queensbury Cycling Club, Queens of the Mountain and others.

Sharlston Rovers’ £150,000 project will enable two dressing rooms to be added to the existing changing facility extended, for use by additional age groups and a women’s and girls’ section, plus match officials’ facilities.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of the Rugby League World Cup 2021, said: “Delivering over £15 million in large grants is another brilliant milestone for us.

“It has always been our aim, through the World Cup, to make a positive impact on people’s lives across communities, as well as creating great memories for Rugby League fans.

“This initiative is providing support to community clubs who are crucial in developing the sport from grassroots level, all the way through to the professional game. The five latest projects all showcased a real desire to develop the sport, as well as supporting those playing Rugby League in their local area.

“These grants will be instrumental in the growth and continued development of the sport.”

+++++

Half a dozen former players and coaches will be inducted into Woolston Rovers’ Hall of Fame early next month.

The ‘celebrated six’ will be feted at a glittering presentation evening at Warrington’s Masonic Hall on Saturday 5 February.

Former Great Britain, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils and Sydney Roosters legend Adrian Morley will be guest speaker and, in addition to regaling guests with tales of his exploits for clubs and country will pay due tribute to Rovers’ latest inductees (who have been selected by existing Hall of Fame members) who comprise John Astley, Derek Bailey, Liam Horrigan, George Hutchinson, Nigel Quarmby and Vinny Webb.

Woolston are honouring six players this year because last year’s event, when three stalwarts were to be inducted, fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A few seats are still available for the event, which involves a sit-down meal. Tickets at £30 (£280 for a table of ten) can be obtained by calling Dave Whalley on 078 0964 7014 (e-mail whalley_dave@hotmail.com

+++++

Ambitious Northumbrian outfit Cramlington Rockets are moving swiftly to replace head coach Jordan Robinson.

Robinson, who guided the Rockets to North East Cup glory last season, when the side also reached the Grand Final, has stepped down because of growing work commitments at Newcastle Thunder, where he is general manager.

Cramlington chair Jeff Ball said: “We are very grateful to Jordan, not just for delivering our first piece of senior silverware but for all his efforts over the years.

“He has rightly been recognised as one of the UK’s leading Rugby League volunteers in the past, but I imagine people still do not appreciate the work he has put in behind the scenes to raise the standards of the club and to offer opportunities to enjoy our sport to as many young people as possible.

“He leaves with our eternal thanks, and we look forward to seeing him still around the club, but as a fan.”

The Rockets – who were the Rugby Football League’s National Club of the Year in 2017 and who have maintained those high standards over the ensuing five years – are now seeking a successor. Applicants should email info@cramlingtonrockets.co.uk with full details.

+++++

More than 50 girls, at Under 18s and Under 16s age levels, convened at the Wales RL’s first International Rugby League pathway session, which took place at CCB Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach.

The Welsh RL is targeting talent from other sports, and netball, football, hockey, taekwondo and rugby union players received quality coaching from star internationals – and level 1 coaches – Rafiuke Taylor, Lauren Aitken and Charlie Mundy.

In addition, over 40 U16s boys launched their international careers at the National Development Academy (in partnership with Coleg y Cymoedd) and are aiming for a professional opening with Wales’ Super League partners Salford Red Devils.

+++++

The Rugby Football League, which last week reminded amateur clubs that all coaches must complete the relevant CoachRight online course before the start of the 2022 season, has also arranged a series of webinars next month.

First-up will be a ‘pitch improvements and investments’ event, on Monday 7 February, followed two days later by a ‘first aiders’ gathering, at which managing head injuries and concussion will be discussed.

And, on Wednesday 23 February, club leaders will be invited to attend a webinar focusing on ‘respect and expected behaviours’.

Times will be announced in due course.

