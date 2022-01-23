Summer Bash venue and fixtures revealed as Championship rivalries to resume

The Summer Bash will be held at Headingley Stadium this season as the Championship event returns for the first time in three years.

After two seasons without taking place due to Covid, the Bash returns this year but away from its usual home at Bloomfield Road for the first time.

With the Blackpool venue unavailable, the 14 Championship clubs will converge on Leeds instead on the weekend of July 30-31.

There is a focus on rivalries in the fixtures with a number of local derbies taking place at the event, for which tickets go on sale tomorrow (Monday) at 9am.

The headline clash will be between the Championship’s two favourites, Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions, which will conclude Saturday’s action.

London Broncos and Sheffield Eagles kick off the weekend, with Batley Bulldogs facing Dewsbury Rams and Bradford Bulls taking on Halifax Panthers in two West Yorkshire derbies in between.

On Sunday, Whitehaven and Workington Town will contest a Cumbrian derby, sandwiched in between the day’s opener between Barrow Raiders and Widnes Vikings, and the final match of the weekend between Newcastle Thunder and York City Knights.

All seven matches will be shown live on Premier Sports, as part of the broadcaster’s new two-year deal to televise the Championship.

Mark Foster, the RFL’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “It’s an exciting line-up of fixtures which will showcase the quality of the teams and players in the Betfred Championship, and Headingley Stadium will be a fitting stage.

“It’s a venue with so much Rugby League history, which will be familiar to supporters of all 14 clubs – but this may be a first opportunity for many to experience the superb redevelopments of recent years.

“We hope that Headingley’s convenient location for so many Rugby League supporters will also encourage fans of clubs from outside the Betfred Championship to come and watch the action.

“And for those unable to make it to the event, the weekend will be featured live on Premier Sports as part of our new partnership to showcase the Betfred Championship.

“It’s always an enjoyable weekend on and off the field – and although it will be slightly different in Leeds as opposed to Blackpool, we’re confident Rugby League fans will find plenty of ways to enjoy themselves.”

Betfred Championship Summer Bash 2022 – Headingley Stadium, July 30-31

Saturday July 30

London Broncos v Sheffield Eagles

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams

Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers

Featherstone Rovers v Leigh Centurions

Sunday July 31

Barrow Raiders v Widnes Vikings

Whitehaven v Workington Town

Newcastle Thunder v York City Knights