Grassroots Rugby League news round-up

Fixtures from all four divisions of the National Conference League will be screened live on the Rugby Football League’s OuRLeague app from Easter.

The coverage will launch on Saturday 16 April with the Premier Division ‘derby’ between Cumbrian rivals Wath Brow Hornets and Egremont Rangers, with nine more games to be screened throughout the campaign – all of which will be free-to-view.

The RFL and the Conference, who are jointly funding the initiative, plan to primarily feature promotion clashes and Trevor Hunt, Chair of the NCL, said: “The OuRLeague App is an ideal platform to showcase the NCL and the exciting brand of Rugby League it provides at every level. Hopefully, we can attract new fans, new players, and even those who feel they may like to become involved in the community game.”

He continued: “Easter Saturday is a great day to start – we’ll have had the traditional derbies across the professional game like St Helens v Wigan, and the Hull derby on Good Friday, and now fans of Rugby League at all levels will be able to watch a classic Cumbrian NCL derby on the Saturday afternoon. It’s a really exciting opportunity for everyone to enjoy more wonderful Rugby League.”

Nichola Spencer, the RFL’s Head of Membership, said: “We are delighted and excited to work with the NCL on this major expansion in coverage for 2022. OuRLeague gives us the opportunity to provide coverage of Rugby League at all levels, from Super League games behind closed doors during the pandemic to regular fixtures from the Betfred Challenge Cup, Women’s Challenge Cup and Women’s Super League.

“We have previously covered NCL Finals Day, most recently from Featherstone Rovers last autumn, and it’s great that this year, for the first time, we’ll be able to offer more than 200,000 OuRLeague members the chance to follow the development of the season with some outstanding games, starting at Easter.”

She added: “All players receive automatic OuRLeague membership when they register as part of the OuRLeague Active participation membership scheme, and for supporters of NCL clubs and general Rugby League fans it’s completely free to join up to OuRLeague to enjoy the coverage: rugby-league.com/ourleague”

The 2022 President’s Cup kicks off on Wednesday with two games at Saddleworth.

England Universities face Great Britain Teachers at 6.00pm, and Great Britain Police take on UK Armed Forces at 8.00pm.

UK Armed Forces are the reigning champions, having headed the standings with a 100 per cent record in 2019, before the competition was temporarily shelved because of the Covid lockdowns.

Fixtures for the 2022 President’s Cup are:

Wednesday 30 March

England Universities v GB Teachers; GB Police v UK Armed Forces (both at Saddleworth Rangers).

Wednesday 27 April

England Universities v GB Police (6.00pm); GB Teachers v UK Armed Forces (8.00pm). Both at Lock Lane.

Wednesday 25 May

GB Police v GB Teachers (6.00pm); England Universities v UK Armed Forces (8.00pm). Both at Leigh Miners Rangers.

Team Colostomy UK will face a British Asian Rugby Association (BARA) side on Sunday 22 May in a curtain-raiser to Batley Bulldogs’ home fixture with London Broncos in the Betfred Championship.

All proceeds from the game, which will kick off at 1.00pm, will be passed to the Colostomy UK charity, whose remit is to raise awareness that having a stoma should not be a barrier to physical activity; Team Colostomy UK will, meanwhile, be in action this Sunday (3 April), against York Lokos ahead of the Betfred League One clash between Hunslet and Oldham at the South Leeds Stadium.

Ikram Butt, who was the first person of Asian descent to play for England, launched BARA several years ago and is proud that the organisation has delivered tangible projects which break down cultural and religious barriers and provide sporting beneﬁts to a much under- represented minority ethnic community. He said: “We are looking forward to getting back onto the playing field after a two-year absence due to a variety of reasons. There is no better way to kick off our season than to support an important cause and help make a positive difference to people’s lives.

“We thank Giovanni Cinque of Team Colostomy UK for this wonderful opportunity – and our primary sponsors Regal Food PLC and La Romantica Beds for their continued support.’’

Cinque said: “We’re delighted to be playing such a prestigious game, especially as a curtain raiser to the Batley v London fixture.

“The conditions that can lead to stoma surgery are prevalent across all communities in the UK and we hope that our game with BARA will help increase awareness of our charity in West Yorkshire, and how people can access support from us if they need it. We’re hugely grateful to Ikram and BARA – and to everyone at Batley Bulldogs for hosting us.”

Bradford outfit Birkenshaw are celebrating sponsorship by major IT service management company Link Group, which is getting behind the Bluedogs Under 13s and Under 11s girls’ teams.

Link Group, which set up office in central Leeds three years ago, has among its stated aims, through its corporate social responsibility ethos, a desire to embrace gender equality, and to help young women’s mental and physical health through sport.

The teams were presented with their new kits at a recent event at which it was confirmed that the sponsorship will also involve funding for facilities, coaching and more.

Karl Midl, Link Fund Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are proud to see and support young women pioneering gender equity in rugby – a previously male-dominated sport.

“By sponsoring the Birkenshaw Bluedogs girls’ teams, we hope to help these talented individuals find new opportunities they might not have known were available to them.

“We hope these girls will be inspired to continue playing rugby, and for some to even become professional players. More and more we are seeing female role models in sports and Link Group is excited to help this group achieve their aims and, importantly, do something they love.’

Birkenshaw’s Under 13s girls’ team, which has 24 players registered, has played six competitive matches since March 2021; the Under 11s, meanwhile, are to launch a recruitment drive – with the support of Link Group – to develop the team and gain more players. Both sides will complement the existing boys’ and men’s teams and Link Group will help to promote the recruitment drive through its external communications, and through local support.

Bluedogs coach Bolu Fagborun, the former Huddersfield Giants player, said: “It’s great to see the girls’ teams developing, and we’re delighted to have Link Group’s support.

“I am passionate about encouraging girls and young women into sports and giving them the support and room to thrive. We want to foster talent regardless of gender, and this is a great step towards creating a structure where girls can develop and enjoy their rugby.

“We are looking forward to Link Group sponsoring and supporting the team and seeing what work we can do to encourage the Under 11s team to grow. The team is a great asset to the community, and it brings people from all different backgrounds together in a love of rugby.”

The Rugby Football League has issued a ‘Spectator Behaviour Note’ to amateur clubs in a bid to improve touchline behaviour.

Kelly Barrett, the RFL’s Head of Delivery (Community Game Competitions) said, in an email to secretaries: “The purpose of the note is to assist clubs in managing their spectators at home and away matches. We hope it provides you all with a series of ways of protecting yourselves when spectator behaviour drops below the standards we would all expect and want to see. In addition we have refreshed campaign materials for the ‘Enjoy the Game’ and ‘Tackle It’ campaigns.”

She continued: “Should a case be referred to a Competition Disciplinary Panel about crowd behaviour, the intention is to review the actions of the club against this note – so I do hope you all find it of use.”

The ‘Spectator Behaviour Note’ reminds clubs that they themselves are responsible for their ground safely, that each club is best placed to identify and manage risks and to communicate with its spectators, and that the guide, which is for advisory purposes only, is intended to promote and share best practice, and does not replace any ground specific plans.

It also stresses that the RFL’s operational rules require a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to unacceptable language or behaviour and that, in addition to excessive alcohol consumption not being tolerated, such as programme notes, websites, posters, local media and social media should be used to remind spectators of required standards of behaviour.

In-depth advice is given by the RFL on pre-match and post-match planning, for home and away fixtures, and for ‘special’ matches when a bigger crowd than usual can be expected.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.