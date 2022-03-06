French Rugby League round-up

With eight Catalans Dragons squad members involved, second team St Estève-XIII Catalan defeated defeated Limoux.

The most experienced among them, forwards Benjamin Jullien, Alrix da Costa and Paul Séguier, played dominant roles as the Baby Dracs snatched a dramatic 20-18 win via a late penalty-goal.

Jullien grafted for the full 80 minutes, Da Costa went over for the try which helped give his side a 12-8 half-time lead and Séguier released a superb offload for Thibault Franck to cross at the posts and bring the score to 18-18 towards the end of an arm wrestle of a game.

After Limoux fullback Zac Santo fumbled behind his own line, Catalans halfback César Rougé touched down for the first try of the game, only for the Aussie to swiftly make amends by going half the length of the field for the reply.

His compatriot and teammate Pat Templeman added two penalty-goals before Da Costa found an inviting gap to exploit as St Estève edged ahead.

Previously, Limoux had the misfortune to lose secondrower Léandre Torrès with a fractured tibia.

Santo went over for his second just after the break, Templeman goaling to regain the lead at 14-12, and it was further extended when hooker Thibault Osuna, from Santo’s penetrative run, squeezed in wide out.

Franck’s try and Paul Marty’s third conversion brought the scores level before Marty landed a 75th-minute penalty goal to secure the three points.

Limoux rued the opportunity to take the match to extra time, opting for running the ball in an attack which fizzled out instead of a straightforward penalty-goal attempt.

Carcassonne had not played for almost two months before facing Avignon.

It took them until half-time to regain their rhythm but then they rattled up 30 second-half points for an impressive 44-10 win albeit against sometimes suspect defence.

As expected, leaders Lézignan had a relatively comfortable 48-16 win at bottom club St Gaudens.

Forward Thomas Malfaz and winger Paul Izard both touched down twice before the break with winger Jean-Baptiste Bousquet scoring a second-half hat-trick to add to his first-half try. Kuni Minga crossed twice for a battling St Gaudens.

Albi negotiated a potentially-tricky game at Toulouse. The sides were level at 8-8 at half-time before Albi took control in the second period to emerge 31-8 winners.

RESULTS

Carcassonne 44 Avignon 10

St Estève-XIII Catalan 20 Limoux 18

St Gaudens 16 Lézignan 48

Toulouse 8 Albi 31

Bye: Villeneuve

FIXTURES

Saturday 12 February

St Estève-XIII Catalan v Villeneuve 16:30

Sunday 13 February

Avignon v Lézignan 15:30

Limoux v Carcassonne 15:00

St Gaudens v Albi 15:00

Times TBC

