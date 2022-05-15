Grassroots Rugby League news round-up

FRIENDLY MATCH

ENGLAND UNIVERSITIES 34

HM PRISON SERVICE 14

DAVID BUTLER, Sheffield Hallam University, Wednesday

Two tries in the last six minutes by Leon Stewart, to complete his hat-trick, helped the Students thwart a rally by the Prison Service, who were well-served by halfback Stephen Batty and props Liam Robinson and Tom Platt, from 16-0 down at the break to only eight points adrift.

Tyler Hepple’s conversions sealed a morale-boosting victory for England Universities who, a couple of weeks earlier, had slipped to a surprise defeat at the hands of Great Britain Police in the President’s Cup. The Students meet UK Armed Forces at Leigh Miners Rangers on Wednesday 25 May in a match they must win by at least 30 points to take the President’s title on points’ difference. Head coach Richard Tate will then trim his squad from 26 players to 20, for next month’s Student Four Nations in Ireland.

England Universities dominated the Prison Service in the first half, going in front in the fourth minute through Elliott Jones, with Matty Rudd adding the extras.

With the likes of Christian Gale, Charlie McCurrie and Alex Eckley setting a strong platform, Stewart notched his first try on 25 minutes, Rudd again improving, before Nathan Taylor squeezed in out wide for that healthy interval lead.

The Prison Service opened their account just a couple of minutes after the resumption, through Danny Glassell, the Students responding with a Sean Croston effort that Rudd improved.

Robinson grabbed a touchdown that his toils deserved with Batty – a former England Universities international – adding the goal. And Platt’s try on the hour got the Prison Service firmly back into the frame, despite Brendon Rawlins being unable to improve.

But, after the Students’ Jack Cherry had been beaten to a score by the dead-ball line, Stewart wrapped matters up with his two late touchdowns.

STUDENTS: Max Flanagan, Nathan Taylor, Leon Stewart, Sean Croston, Ben Thewlis, Elliott Jones, Matty Rudd, Ben Bradshaw, Tyler Hepple, Christian Gale, Charlie McCurrie, Alex Eckley, Ben Gray. Subs: Jack Cherry, Cameron Brown, Joe Riley, Kellen Wood, Harry Trulson, Delaine Bedward-Gittens, Jordan Bull

PRISON SERVICE: Danny Glassell, James Bougher, Sam Hinsley, Kane Booth, Josh Ricketts, Tom Alexander, Stephen Batty, Liam Robinson, Wesley Newton, Tom Platt, Lewis Reed, Brendon Rawlins, Sam Roe. Subs: James Fleming, James Hiclenton, Kean Hiscok, Lee Stevens, Shane Archer.

Referee: Sam Houghton

+++++

England Community Lions Under 18s head coach Tom Wood has confirmed his 20-player squad for the 2022 programme.

The Lions will meet Wales twice, and Scotland once, and Wood, together with assistant Lee Roberts, has finalised his selections after regional camps in Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire.

He said: “It was really difficult. I know we’ve left some good kids out, and I’m really disappointed about that, but hopefully they will come back bigger and stronger, and I’m really pleased with the group that we’ve got together.

“The squad is from 14 different community clubs which shows that, all over the country, good work is being done; all the clubs should be really proud of what they produce. Everyone is there on merit, they are in the squad because they deserve to be. Fair play to the community coaches who have brought through some good kids.”

Wood continued: “The three games will be really tough. I know from the experience of taking the Under 17s to Wales last year, when we won in the last couple of minutes, that they have improved dramatically down there. Coaches Paul Berry and Liam Bostock are doing a really good job and doing a lot of stuff in South Wales too. That creates its own challenges.

“It will be the first time that Scotland have had an Under 16s team. Their coaches will be picking mainly Scottish lads, plus there will be a few professional lads who are on Scholarships. Our boys are all community-based so, playing against Scholarship players, they will have to put their best foot forward, and it will be interesting. We won’t be taking it lightly at all, it’s international rugby, it’s tough, and pride is on the line playing for your country.”

The England squad includes three players from Dewsbury outfit Thornhill Trojans, two from Huddersfield’s Newsome Panthers, and two from Cumbrian side Kells. The line-up is: Alfie Howley, Harvey Roberts, Tyler Jowitt (all Thornhill), Brandan Rowland (Leigh Miners Rangers), Cian Gleadall, Hayden Mitchell (both Newsome), Cobie McGillivary (Moldgreen), Daniel Robson (Skirlaugh), Fletcher Holgate (Hensingham), Harrison Dodd (Waterhead Warriors), Jackson Evans, Jamie Jennings (both Kells), Joseph Davies (Westhoughton Lions), Joshua Langley (Blackbrook Royals), Marcus Geener (Saddleworth Rangers), Oliver Smart (Siddal), Reece Smethurst (Saddleworth Rangers), Ruben Ruane (Blackbrook Royals), Seth Abong (Hull Wyke), Thomas Papworth (Lock Lane).

England will meet Wales at Steboneath Park, Llanelli, on Saturday 4 June, with the return game set for Saturday 24 September at Leigh Miners Rangers. Between-times, the side will face Scotland on Saturday 6 August, at Dalkeith.

+++++

WOMEN’S PRESIDENT’S CUP

ENGLAND UNIVERSITIES 44

GREAT BRITAIN TEACHERS 0

PHIL HODGSON, Lock Lane, Wednesday

UK Armed Forces and England Universities will go head-to-head for the 2022 President’s Cup Final on Wednesday 1 June.

The Students eased past Great Britain Teachers on Wednesday evening and, taking into account the Teachers’ 34-10 defeat at the hands of the Armed Forces last month at Saddleworth, will top the final table on points’ difference should the claim-all clash at Leigh Miners end in a draw.

GB Teachers, although emphatically beaten in both their fixtures, nevertheless had their moments in each match, and had recovered from 10-0 down to level matters against the Armed Forces before falling away towards the end.

There was no such rally against the Students although, had the Teachers made more of a number of opportunities, the scoreline would have been much closer.

GB Teachers, who made five changes from Saddleworth (bringing in Ashley Prescott, Kate Walsh, Harri McCormick, Jessica Hopkins and Kirsty Musgrave) also showed plenty of spirit, with second row Danielle Solly outstanding and loose forward Jamie Blazejewski pulling of an awesome stop on the Student’s Emma Kershaw deep into the closing quarter, despite a 34-point gap having been established.

Such as fullback Bethany Pickenall and winger Alexandre Simpson also had heaps of heart, but a litany of unforced errors inevitably proved costly. And a number of England Universities players proved too hard to handle, with winger Amelia Brown, second row Emily Baggaley and centre Chloe Billington all bagging a powerhouse brace, although if there one minor disappointment for those in the crowd who had thrilled to scrum-half Becky Grady’s five tries for Leeds University in the recent Women’s Plate Final triumph over Liverpool, it was that the mini-maestro didn’t, after the opening few minutes, get many opportunities at Lock Lane, the ball tending to be moved away from her side of the field.

After Billington had threatened, with Solly responding, in the first few minutes, the Universities opened their account on ten minutes when Brown raced over from 80 metres, Grady landing the first of six conversions from eight attempts.

The Teachers wasted an opportunity when fine cross-field handling finished with the final pass going astray, and the Students doubled their lead on 22 minutes, Baggaley crashing over.

Her second score – an opportunist effort after Pickenall had spilled a bomb – gave the Students an 18-0 interval lead, which was extended to 34 points when Billington (with a sparkling arcing 70-metre effort) Katy Mottershead and Brown grabbed long-range touchdowns before the hour-mark.

Billington notched her second try with twelve minutes left and a memorable win was wrapped up when Zoe Hornby, who had won the player of the game accolade in the previous Sunday’s Women’s Challenge Cup Final, despite her Leeds Rhinos side having missed out to St Helens, powered over in another 60-metre surge.

STUDENTS: Pippa Curley, Amy Bennett, Kaitlin Hilton, Chloe Billington, Amelia Brown, Dani Waters, Becky Grady, Darcy Stott, Sophia Williams, Megan Bragg, Emily Baggaley, Gabi Leigh, Bella Sykes. Subs: Jess Harrap, Katy Mottershead, Orla McCallion, Emma Kershaw, Zoe Hornby.

TEACHERS: Beth Pickenall, Georgia Taylor, Ashley Prescott, Becki Davies, Alexandra Simpson, Ellie Turner, Amy Boardman, Kate Walsh, Claire Collins, Harri McCormick, Danielle Solly, Alisha Clayton, Jamie Blazejewski. Subs: Vicky Rosevere, Jessica Hopkins, Sarah Taylor, Kirsty Musgrave.

Referee: Jayden Covell-Wood

+++++

Leigh Miners Rangers are the latest amateur Rugby League to benefit from World Cup funding.

The National Conference League Premier Division outfit is celebrating a £336,000 windfall, secured through the World Cup 2021 CreatedBy programme, which will be used to install a new training facility.

The new complex will ensure that the Miners’ 20-plus teams will be able to prepare for matches at the same venue, rather than go to the trouble and expense of hiring additional facilities.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of Rugby League World Cup 2021, said: “Rugby League World Cup 2021 is all about being ambitious and challenging ourselves to ensure that we deliver a tournament that makes a positive impact on people’s lives, which is why we are absolutely delighted to be making this award to Leigh Miners Rangers as part of our trailblazing Social Impact programme.

“We were incredibly impressed by the club’s application and their plans to grow and make Rugby League more accessible to people of all ages in the local area. Not only will it enable them to provide an excellent training facility for their own players and teams to use, particularly during the winter months; it will also provide the club with vital extra revenue ensuring they continue to thrive for many years to come.”

He concluded: “This project would not have been possible without the incredible fundraising efforts from the club, the support from Wigan Council and also our partners, Sport England, DCMS and the RFL.”

Some £20 million has been granted to community Rugby League projects across the country since the CreatedBy grants scheme was launched in October 2018. Leigh Miners Rangers co-chair Mark Dyer said: “We are so proud to receive this funding, which will transform our club and allow us to offer more opportunities for people to get involved, whether as a player or as a volunteer.

“We can’t wait for the Rugby League World Cup to come to Leigh. Seeing some of the best players in the world game in action on our doorstep will be inspirational. This funding will ensure that we can offer as many opportunities as possible for every young person that wants to give our wonderful sport a go.”

Wigan council leader, Councillor David Molyneux, said: “This is fantastic news for the club and we’re delighted they will be able to deliver their ambitious plans to provide more opportunities for residents and children. Local people will be able to enjoy this brand-new facility, now and in years to come. It’s brilliant to see the real impact and legacy the tournament will have on the borough. We are incredibly excited to welcome it to Leigh later this year.”

Leigh Miners’ award coincided with the launch, by RLWC2021, of a series of Host Impact Days, with each of the towns and cities that will host the 61 scheduled World Cup fixtures to be visited. The trip to Leigh involved a business breakfast attended by Jason Robinson and Leigh Centurions Head Coach Adrian Lam, before pupils at St Stephen’s primary school and St Mary’s secondary school were given the chance to view the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair trophies and learn about all three competitions. “Today was a great start to our series of Host Impact Days and it was wonderful to see and hear the enthusiasm and excitement from the people of Leigh about the tournament coming to their town,” said Dutton. “Leigh will play host to three incredibly exciting fixtures, as well as hosting Lebanon, and I’m fully confident that thousands of people will turn out for the matches and create an atmosphere befitting a Rugby League World Cup.”

+++++

England, Ireland and hosts Wales enjoyed the first Masters International Festival of the year on Saturday.

The event, at Bethesda RUFC, opened with a match (officially scoreless at 0-0, in line with Masters Rugby League rulings) in which the only try was registered by Wales’ Gareth Evans after Paul Moore of Ireland had gone close. The Reds’ Idris Evans was a threat in attack throughout.

A tired Irish outfit conceded five tries to England in the next game, with Steve Archer bagging a brace and Adie Smith, Ian Worthington and Andrew Coggin dotting down.

Unusually, the final fixture, between England and Wales, involved no touchdowns whatsoever.

The squads were:

ENGLAND: Steve Archer (Hindpool Tigers), Andrew Coggin (Hull Masters), Rich Ellis (Hull Warriors), Paul Finnerty (Eastmoor Dragons), Andre Gligorijevic (Golborne Parkside), Gary Holroyd (Blackpool), Richard Humphries (Aldershot & Fleet), Liam Kirkham (Rylands Sharks), Derek Lund (Elland), John McNally (Siddal), Lloyd Neary (Crosfields), Matthew Oldfield (Huddersfield), Alan Riddick (Arlecdon Rams), Carl Rollins (Leyland Warriors), Adie Smith (Solent Spitfires), Shephen Whattam (York Lokos), Rob Winder (Carlisle), Ian Worthington (Wigan St Judes).

IRELAND: James Small, Brian Birt, Ashley Mulligan, Alex Small, Paul Moore, Joe McClelland, Paul Topping, Trevor McDowell, Robert Snooden (all Ulster Blues), Rob Gilbert, Scott Wilson, Keith Graham, Garret Molloy, Denny McCarthy, Mark O’Connell, Justin Wedlock, Chris McDonnell, Alan Dodsley, Mark Kelly (all ROI Masters), Gavin Youngs (Belfast Bald Eagles).

WALES: Idris Evans, Julian McTavish, Chris Thomas, Alf Harvey, Martyn Williams, Kyle Blake, Chris Stiles, Russell Gardner (all Cardiff Blue Dragons), David Burns, Ryan Roberts, Chris Rich, David Gray, Robert Gray-Williams, Dafydd Curry, David Ward, Rob Ashworth (all North Wales Buccaneers), Wayne Bridges (Blackpool), Gareth Evans (Arlecdon Rams), Mark Andrew Jones (Chester Gladiators).

+++++

Sunday’s Betfred League One fixture between Batley Bulldogs and London Broncos will be preceded by a curtain-raiser between Team Colostomy UK and the British Asian Rugby Association (BARA).

The match kicks off at 1.00pm and all proceeds will go to the Colostomy UK charity, which raises awareness that having a stoma should not be a barrier to physical activity.

Ikram Butt is the driving force behind BARA and the former international – who was the first player of Asian descent to earn an England cap – said: “There is no better way to kick off our season, after a two-year absence, than to support an important cause and help make a positive difference to people’s lives. And we are grateful to our primary sponsors Regal Food PLC and La Romantica Beds for their continued support.”

Giovanni Cinque, Team Colostomy UK’s Funding & Campaigns Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be playing such a prestigious game. The conditions that can lead to stoma surgery are prevalent across all communities in the UK and we hope that our game with BARA will help increase awareness of our charity in West Yorkshire, and how people can access support from us if they need it. We’re hugely grateful to Ikram and BARA, and to everyone at Batley Bulldogs for hosting us.”

+++++

Veteran Rugby League journalist Mark Chestney is entering the final straight in completing a real labour of love – his `History of the National Conference League’, which spans the story of the amateur game’s flagship competition from its launch in 1986 right through to the present day.

Chestney, who has enlisted the help of League Express’s Phil Hodgson in his mammoth project, has spoken to most of the 93 clubs that have been involved in the NCL over the last near-five decades, but he is having difficulties contacting a few.

He said: “Any information which has been provided so far from clubs and individuals has been invaluable and has been a massive help with the book’s research. However, despite emails and phone calls I am struggling to gain information from Askam, Blackbrook, Blackpool Gladiators, Brighouse Rangers, British Aerospace, Bristol Sonics, Castleford Panthers, Eastmoor Dragons, Gateshead Storm, Greetland All Rounders, Huddersfield Syngenta, Ince Rose Bridge, Kippax Welfare, Knottingley/Kellingley Welfare, Moldgreen, New Earswick All Blacks, Normanton Knights, Northampton Knights, Nottingham City/Outlaws, Oldham St Annes, Ovenden, Peterlee Pumas, Redhill, Rylands Sharks, Stanley Rangers, St Albans Centurions, South Wales, Walney Central.”

Chestney, in charting the competition’s progress, has noted that in its first season, as the National League, ten teams took part from a 27-strong list of applications, with South London Warriors among those that missed out. Heworth were, famously, the inaugural champions, topping a table which also included West Hull, Pilkington Recs, Dudley Hill, Milford, Egremont Rangers, Millom, Woolston Rovers, Leigh Miners and Wigan St Patricks. And he has highlighted that, of that `top ten’, only Leigh Miners, Milford, Millom, West Hull and Wigan St Patricks have since been ever-presents in the top flight of a competition that now boasts four divisions.

He said: “Over my many years as a Rugby League journalist I have made many friends, some enemies, and decided to not just do a potted history of the league which was full of statistics, but to contact someone from each of the 93 clubs.

“To write a history I think you have to speak to the people who have been involved to get an insight into their particular club. Many have been fantastic and sent over more than enough detail, not all of which can be used due to the volume of clubs.

“Over the years there have been countless players, far too many to mention, and Super League officials such as Robert Hicks and Ben Thaler, and others, who have come through via the league to achieve greater things.

“Current professional coaches included Dewsbury’s Lee Greenwood, who coached Siddal, Swinton’s Allan Coleman (Leigh Miners Rangers) and Matt Calland (Rochdale Hornets and Rochdale Mayfield), while Castleford Tigers’ Lee Radford cut his teeth with East Hull, leading them to the famous `treble’ of NCL title, Minor Premiership and BARLA National Cup, all of which illustrates what a terrific competition is the Conference.”

Is there someone at your club who you feel deserves a mention for their input of many years to one club? If so then please get in touch. If you are able to provide any information or contact details for the above clubs please email send them over to mark.chestney@yahoo.co.uk it would be gratefully appreciated. The book is due for publication in early 2023.

