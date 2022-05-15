What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 16th May 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the latest games in the Super League, Championship, League One and the NRL.

Editor Martyn Sadler asks can IMG make the game more successful?

Garry Schofield hopes the appointment of the IMG Group, which was announced last week, will make a difference to the game. But he has his doubts.

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Repoirts from the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League.

Our Rugby League Heroes Q & A features part two of the interview with Shane Webcke.

Matt Dwyer is IMG’s Sports Management Vice President and he will take a lead role for the company in implementing its strategic partnership with Rugby League, which was announced last week. He speaks to League Express to explain what it all entails.

League Express readers have their say in another lively Mailbag.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop