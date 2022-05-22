Grassroots Rugby League news round-up

The Rugby Football League has fired out a reminder that, other than players and first aiders, no one can enter the field of play at amateur games unless asked to do so by the referee.

Kelly Barrett, the RFL’s Head of Delivery (Community Game Competitions) said in her weekly update to clubs: “So far this season discipline panels have dealt with a number of cases which involve spectators or club officials entering the field of play.

“Please be reminded that neither coaches nor club officials should enter the field unless requested to do so by the referee, aside from first aiders when carrying out their duties, who should be clearly identified.

“Spectator or club officials entering the field of play is a specific charge within the sentencing guidelines and sanctions, in the form of fines, can be issued for any breaches.”

The RFL has, in addition, reminded clubs that although coaches may enlist parents or volunteers to assist at younger primary league age groups when multiple pitches are being used, only people who are felt suitable for the role may be used.

“There is a short online course to complete in the Community Game section on Our Learning Zone which we would encourage people to undertake,” said Barrett.

Meanwhile, the RFL has listed the leading ten clubs that are supporting the potentially lucrative Community Rugby League Raffle.

Barrett said: “We recommend sharing the draw with your followers via email or social media to encourage your stakeholders to raise funds for your club,” said a spokesperson. “The draw gives clubs the chance to take advantage and benefit from Play Fund Win’s free fundraising tool. Entry to the draw is just £5 – with 70 per cent going directly to your Community Rugby club. £1 from every entry also goes into a club-specific jackpot which one of your supporters is guaranteed to win. They will also have the chance to win tickets to the RLWC Final and some of RL’s biggest fixtures in 2023.”

The top ten fundraisers are, currently, Barrow Island, Orrell St James, Team Colostomy UK, Latchford Albion, Liverpool Lions, Liverpool Lizards, Ince Rose Bridge, London Skolars, New Earswick All Blacks and Portico Vine.

+++++

Next month’s Women’s international between Wales and England will be staged at Pandy Park – the home of Cross Keys RUFC.

The fixture, on Sunday 12 June (1.00pm) will be only the second Rugby League game to have been played on the famous ground.

The previous match, in 1998, involved Wales A and Scotland in the first 13-a-side meeting of the two countries, the legendary Hugh Waddell steering the Scots to a 28-18 victory.

International Rugby League is, in addition, returning to Gwent after a thirteen-year hiatus, Blackwood having staged six Wales matches at various levels over a four-year period.

Having waited almost a quarter-of-a-century for a return to Pandy Park, Wales will be back at the ground in double-quick time, with as-yet unnamed European opponents due to take on the Welsh Women just seven days later, on Sunday 19 June.

Wales’ Rafiuke Taylor, meanwhile, will be on familiar territory, having featured for Wales rugby union against the USA the best part of a decade ago.

Wales Rugby League’s General Manager Mark Jones said: “I’d like to thank Cross Keys RUFC for agreeing to stage not one, but two Wales Women’s matches at Pandy Park next month. After playing matches in Warrington and Colwyn Bay in 2021, we’re really looking forward to bringing the Wales Women’s side back to South Wales for the first time in three years.

“After the success of Cardiff Demons women in winning the Super League South – and I know a number of those players will be involved with the Wales side – we can’t wait to showcase the women’s international pathway to our members, and to a new audience.”

Added head coach Thomas Brindle: “We’re delighted that the Wales Women’s side will be back in action next month, with our first-ever South Wales-based test matches.

“Since we last met England, back in June last year in Warrington, most of our players have been through a Super League season, with Cardiff tasting success in Super League South and performing well at the Super League Nines. The game in Wales continues to grow successfully and we will see that with a few additions to our squad.

“We look forward to giving England a big ‘Welsh Welcome’. As we continue our journey it’s important that we test ourselves against the highest quality of opposition, not only to understand our own progress as we continue to develop but also to inspire the girls in Wales and showcase the highest quality of female athletes.”

The RFL’s Chief On-field Officer Dave Rotheram said: “This is a hugely significant year for Women’s Rugby League and we are grateful to the Wales RL for creating an additional development opportunity for England’s players ahead of the World Cup. This, following last year’s match, will be the second women’s international between England and Wales; the Wales squad is getting stronger all the time, and England head coach Craig Richards and his team will be raring to go.”

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://wrl.wales/tickets. The game will, in addition, be shown live, exclusively and free on The Sportsman’s website, YouTube and Facebook channels.

+++++

Peter Mitchell of Bradford Dudley Hill has been banned for eight matches by the National Conference League’s Disciplinary Panel (reduced to six in the light of his guilty plea and previous good record) for foul and abusive language to the match official in the 40-16 Division Two defeat at Wigan St Judes on 30 April.

The Hill’s water carrier, Shane Clough, has been handed a touchline ban until the end of 2022 for, as with Mitchell, foul and abusive language to the match official – and for failing to leave the playing area. Dudley Hill have been fined £250 (£125 suspended for a year) for failing to control their supporters in that game, while Hunslet Warriors have been fined £100 (suspended until the end of 2022) for failing to control their supporters in the 20-16 defeat at Dudley Hill on 9 April.

Dewsbury Moor’s Andy Burland, meanwhile, has been banned for six matches (reduced to four because of his previous good record) after being found guilty of entering the field of play without permission, and punching, in the 45-22 defeat at Dudley Hill on 7 May. Burland’s teammate, Paul Menell, was deemed guilty of a high tackle in the ‘derby’ with Dewsbury Celtic on 23 April (which was won 30-12) and has been banned for three games (reduced to one for his guilty plea and previous good record).

Lee Fewlass of Myton Warriors was sanctioned for six games – reduced to five for his previous good record – for a head butt in the 58-6 derby defeat at Division One pacesetters Hull Dockers on 23 April. Crosfields’ Jack Lewis, who was red-carded on 30 April for alleged punching in the 42-10 win at Warrington rivals Woolston Rovers had a five-match ban reduced to three games in view of his guilty plea and previous good record; Rovers’ Sam Wood, who was also deemed to be guilty of punching in that game, was handed a six-match ban, cut back to four games in consideration of his guilty plea and previous good record. A charge of unacceptable behaviour and/or language against Woolston official Dave Whalley was not proven.

On the same afternoon, Oulton’s Andy Tillett was sent off in the 16-4 home defeat by Division One rivals Stanningley and has been found guilty of a high tackle and suspended for three games (reduced to two for his admission of guilt). A case against Stanningley’s Jermaine Ruan of use of the elbow could not be heard, as the touchjudge’s report had not been received in time. But Stanningley’s Tyler Hart, who was carded for a dangerous tackle in the 26-18 win over Ince Rose Bridge seven days later, was found guilty; however, a two-match sanction was reduced to sending off sufficient in the light of his guilty plea and previous good record.

Likewise, Millom’s Jonty Peters, judged guilty of ‘other contrary behaviour’ in the 30-28 Division Three win over Seaton on 7 May, had his one-game ban wiped out, also because of his previous good record.

