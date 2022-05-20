England Women secure another mid-season international for World Cup preparation

England Women will play two mid-season internationals following the announcement of a match against Wales.

Craig Richards’ side were already set to face France on Saturday 12 June as part of a double-header in Warrington with the men’s side, who play the All Stars.

Six days before that, on Sunday 12 June, England will also take on Wales at Cross Keys RFC in South Wales (kick-off 1pm).

It will be only the second-ever meeting between the two nations, following England’s 60-0 win over Wales last year.

The game will be broadcast by The Sportsman on their website, YouTube and Facebook channels.

“This is a hugely significant year for Women’s Rugby League and we are grateful to Wales Rugby League for creating an additional development opportunity for our England players ahead of the World Cup,” said RFL chief on-field officer Dave Rotheram.

Wales head coach Thomas Brindle added: “We look forward to giving England a big Welsh welcome.

“As we continue our journey it’s important that we test ourselves against the highest quality of oppression, to understand our own progress so we continue to develop but also to inspire the girls in Wales and showcase the highest quality of female athletes.”

England are the only home nation competing in this autumn’s World Cup, where they will play Brazil, Canada and Papua New Guinea in Group A.