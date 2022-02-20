Grassroots Rugby League round up

The National Conference League will revert to a divisional structure this year after having, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, operated on a localised basis in 2021, with Thatto Heath Crusaders accounting for Wath Brow Hornets in the end-of-season Grand Final following inter-league play-offs.

+++++

Leading amateur club Shaw Cross Sharks will celebrate their new partnership with neighbours Dewsbury Rams by playing curtain-raisers this evening (Monday 21 February) prior to the professional outfit’s home Betfred Championship fixture with Widnes Vikings.

Teams from the Sharks’ Girls’ and Boys’ sections will meet opposition from Dewsbury Moor Maroons, Newsome Panthers and Boothtown Terriors; the youngsters will also act as mascots when the Rams and the Vikings stride onto the playing arena, and will then take part in a parade at the interval. Admission prices have been pegged at £10 (Under 18s free) for the occasion. Curtain-raisers to Rams’ games will take place regularly as part of a drive aimed at promoting Rugby League in the area.

Shaw Cross, who were formed in 1947 by a group of committed enthusiasts including Douglas Hird and Allan Lancaster, currently field some 21 teams at all age levels, for around 400 players.

The Sharks’ Director of Coaching, Wayne Stead, said: “Following the recovery from gradual Covid restrictions we looked at how we could be of benefit to the community in these challenging times. One of the key indicators we identified was, firstly, building links with local schools and, secondly, establishing and maintaining links with Dewsbury Rams.

“We’ve had numerous discussions and meetings with the Rams as to what the future relationship could be, and our thoughts aligned with theirs. The launch of the partnership is only the start of this and over the coming months we are looking at building further, with organised events. We will utilise our knowledge from our current links with Super League clubs to create a partnership that suits both parties.”

Dewsbury Chairman Mark Sawyer said: “It is absolutely vital for the success of our game that clubs at all levels work together to promote it.

“As a club, we need to encourage more young people to come along, as well as promoting ourselves to others interested in the game but who may not necessarily see themselves as Rams supporters.

“Our discussions with Shaw Cross Sharks have been very positive and there are huge benefits for both clubs in working together. Our home game against Widnes Vikings is the perfect platform to launch our partnership, and we are looking forward to welcoming them in front of the Premier Sports cameras.”

+++++

The Castleford & Featherstone ARL has reminded member clubs that the proposed relaunch of a district representative side will be high on the agenda at the next meeting, on Monday 14 March at Glasshoughton WMC.

It is envisaged that the team will include players from every local club, with two or three from each side.

Secretaries have been asked to remind their players of the opportunity.

Two or three other district leagues have already shown interest in arranging fixtures.

+++++

England Universities Head Coach Richard Tate has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 President’s Cup competition, which begins at the end of next month and which will also involve Great Britain Police, Great Britain Teachers and UK Armed Forces.

The team to play HM Prison Service at Sheffield Hallam University on Wednesday 11 May will be selected from the same group of players; the squad will, however, be cut back to 20 for the Student Four Nations in Ireland later in the year.

Tate has selected those who most impressed in the recent Student Origin match, in which the North beat the South 36-20 at Loughborough. That game had followed Regional Representative fixtures which themselves had followed trials in a well-honed process.

England Universities squad: Adam Lavin (Lancaster), Cameron Brown, Alex Eckley, Nathan Taylor, Kellen Wood (all Liverpool John Moores), Ben Bradshaw, Elliott Jones, Leon Stewart (all Hull), Ben Gray (Sheffield Hallam), Ted Davidson, Ben Thewlis (both Loughborough), Brad Calland (Edge Hill), Charlie McCurrie (Leicester), Christian Gale (London South Bank), Delaine Bedward-Gittens (Coventry), Harry Trulson (Hull FC Sports College), Jack Cherry (Nottingham), Sean Croston, Tyler Hepple, Jake Lightowler, Nathan Newbound, Jack Quinn (all Northumbria), Joe Riley (Leeds), Matty Rudd (Manchester Met), Max Flanagan (Newcastle), Michael Holden (Gloucestershire).

Croston, Eckley, Gray and Taylor are the only players to have previously played for England; Bradshaw, Holden and Lightowler were selected for the 2020 squad, only for fixtures to fall victim to the pandemic.

Fixtures in the 2022 President’s Cup are:

Wednesday 30 March

England Universities v GB Teachers; GB Police v UK Armed Forces (both at Saddleworth Rangers).

Wednesday 27 April

England Universities v GB Police; GB Teachers v UK Armed Forces (both at Lock Lane).

Wednesday 25 May

England Universities v UK Armed Forces; GB Police v GB Teachers (both at Leigh Miners Rangers).

+++++

Grassroots clubs have been instructed by the Rugby Football League to notify the governing body when players retire.

An RFL spokesperson explained: “This is to ensure that the National Governing Body is aware that that player is no longer participating.

“If in the event of any compliance issue, the player and/or club may refer back to the notification to the RFL, informing them of their retirement from the sport.”

Players opting to retire must now notify, in writing, a member of club staff; the club must forward that letter to the RFL’s Community Game Delivery Team, advising of the player’s retirement date.

The RFL will then move that player to ‘unregistered players’ on the GameDay system, noting the retirement date, who notified them, and the date of the notification.

“If a player decides to play a different form of the sport, such as touch, tag or masters, they will need to be transferred from the unregistered player list,” said the spokesperson.

+++++

The Rugby Football League is inviting nominations for the England Community Lions Under 16s team, which is scheduled to play Wales Under 16s home and away this year, while Scotland are potential opponents.

Players should be in school year 11, and not in an RFL scholarship programme; the deadline for nominations is 5.00pm on Friday 11 March 2022.

+++++

An online learning resource – dubbed ‘Ages and Stages’ – has been launched by the Rugby Football League to support those who want to play the sport but who are unsure as to where to begin.

The ‘Ages and Stages’ website, said a spokesperson, “showcases Rugby League in all its variations, in a way that’s easy to understand. And it isn’t just for new players – Ages and Stages has a wealth of resources for experienced players, coaches, and parents too.”

The spokesperson continued: “Ages and Stages resources are designed to make Rugby League easier and simpler to understand, and easy to access, so that anyone – regardless of age or ability – can begin their Rugby League journey.”

Meanwhile, the RFL is being inundated with copies of First Aid certificates sent by clubs asking for confirmation that the courses in question are acceptable to the governing body. “It is a club’s responsibility to check that their first aiders have undertaken a HSE approved Emergency First Aid qualification, which is normally around six hours long, together with the concussion module on Our Learning Zone,” said the RFL’s spokesperson. “We are not in a position to review every syllabus and certificate to validate this.”

The Ground Management Association, meanwhile, is running a workshop for amateur clubs today (Monday 21 February, noon) at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, which will involve a grounds training taster, presentations on ‘how markings affect the referee’ and on ‘new pitch dimensions and markings’, and line marking ‘test drives’. Further information can be obtained by emailing reastham@thegma.org.uk. And, on Wednesday 23 February (7.00pm- 8.00pm) a Club Leaders webinar will take place focused on Respect and Enjoy the Game, while Match Officials courses are also being arranged, with details at https://www.rugby-league.com/get-involved/match-officials/training-&-development-

+++++

Team Colostomy UK have confirmed their first game of 2022.

The side, which was formed a number of years ago to help illustrate that having a stoma need not be a barrier to enjoying physical activity, will face York Lokos on Sunday 3 April.

The game, at the South Leeds Stadium, will act as a curtain-raiser to Hunslet’s home game with Oldham in Betfred League 1, and will kick off at 1.00pm.

UK Colostomy’s Giovanni Cinque said: “We’re hugely grateful to all at Hunslet for hosting us. Playing as part of their match day experience is a great way for us to engage with the people of South Leeds, encouraging them to become more stoma aware.”

+++++

Six more deserving stalwarts have been inducted into Woolston Rovers’ Hall of Fame.

John Astley, Derek Bailey, Liam Horrigan, George Hutchinson, Nigel Quarmby and Vinny Webb were feted at an event at Warrington’s Masonic Hall and presented with special Hall of Fame shirts.

Rugby League legend Adrian Morley was guest speaker, while the evening was sponsored by LNH Transport, Peter Astley was compere and Dave Birch the DJ.

Warrington North MP Charlotte Nichols again illustrated her support for Rovers, while the Masonic Hall’s Dave and Joanne were hospitable hosts.

