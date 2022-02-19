Activity steps up as Greeks submit a formal bid for recognition

The Greek Rugby League Association has submitted their formal application for government recognition, a rigorous process that requires the backing of 20 sporting clubs.

GRLA president, George Stilianos, commented: “The Australian and UK ambassadors, along with International Rugby League, have been very supportive in raising the matter with the Ministry of Sports, making us more visible and highlighting the importance to the deputy minister, Lefteris Avgenakis.

“Getting to this point is the culmination of years of hard work by many good people. Whilst we are not over the line just yet, we are finally in a very good position. Doing great things on the field, can only take you so far. We need to also have our house in order off it, something we have learned the hard way over the years.”

Stilianos added: “We are confident that that our application meets the necessary criteria and now anxiously await the outcome. This could be a pivotal moment in our history and is something that could leave a legacy for future generations. It would be very fitting in the year we prepare to make our first World Cup appearance.”

Meanwhile, on the field, Attica Rhinos won the Athens 9s contested by four clubs, defeating Aris Eagles, AEK and debutants Glyfada Sharks. The Sharks, who hosted the event, are a new club coached by ex-Rhino Panos Varypatis.