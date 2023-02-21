Grassroots sides prepare for action proper with keenly-contested friendlies

ASHTON BEARS warmed up for this week’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie against Dewsbury Rams with a 16-12 win at CLOCK FACE MINERS, thanks to the only score of the second period – a try on 55 minutes by Luke Parkinson, plus Robbie Smyth’s second goal.

The Bears had posted earlier touchdowns for Tom Hopkins and Lewis Goulding while the Miners, who had notched a Jonathan Eccleston try between-times, had recovered from 10-4 adrift to lead 12-10 at the break, Jimmy Jones and Karle Hunt crossing in a two-minute spell before the break.

SKIRLAUGH, who had been stunned by Wests Warriors in the Challenge Cup, beat neighbours HULL DOCKERS – who take on Midlands Hurricanes at Hull KR – 36-4. The hosts opened through Josh Atkinson, the Dockers’ Matthew Ellis responding, before Skirlaugh eased home with tries by Tom Saltmer, Nathan Magee, Billy Wardell and Jon Gay. Atkinson completed his hat-trick in the closing quarter, and Carl Puckering booted four conversions.

ROCHDALE MAYFIELD, who are at Cornwall as the Wembley trail continues, went in front against West Bowling through Lewis Butterworth, the Bradford outfit levelling with an Owen Simpson effort.

Mayfield, though, led 16-4 at the interval, courtesy of touchdowns to James Dash and Devlin Long. And it was one-way traffic on the resumption, with unanswered tries by Sean Penkywicz, Seth Talatoka, Callum Ogden and James McDaid; Jordan Parr totalled five goals in the 38-4 success.

EGREMONT won the Cumbrian derby at HENSINGHAM 22-6. Rangers, who led 14-0 at the break, had registered tries by Sam Appleby (twice), Toby Corrie, Tom Horner and Mitch Edwards – one of which Matt Bewsher improved – before the Hens notched a consolation effort by Scott Egan, Noel Branthwaite adding the extras.

There was nothing between DEWSBURY MOOR MAROONS and MILFORD in a scoreless opening quarter. The Maroons, though, garnered tries on 26 and 29 minutes by Jack Clarkson and James Samme respectively to lead 10-0 at the interval. And Dewsbury Moor went on to post a 46-0 victory with a Bradley Adams brace, tries for Aaron James, Finley Bruce, Jake Butterworth and Samme again; Louie Walker landed seven goals.

GREAT BRITAIN POLICE, meanwhile, won 40-22 on Friday evening at EASTMOOR DRAGONS, who opened and closed the scoring with tries by Richard Colley and Lewi Bayliss. Between-times, though, the Dragons were limited to touchdowns by Robbie Powell, James Hopkinson and Bayliss, plus a Johnny Johnson goal, as the Police, who led 34-8 as the hour beckoned, generally held sway.

The visitors’ try-scorers were Nathan Lyon and Rob Gatefield, with a couple each, Phil Rice, Aaron Hill and Tom Connick; Rob Marsh appended six goals.

METHLEY WARRIORS, under new head coach Sam Lupton, prevailed 30-0 at BIRSTALL VICTORIA, thanks to three tries and five goals by Freddie Wright.

The Warriors, who led 12-0 at the break against committed opponents, also posted tries by Brandon Willshaw and debutant Jake Ward.

Brad Benson-Cook was Methley’s man of the match while veterans Lee Starbuck and Matty Handforth, together with Brad Kaye and Kyle Patrick, were influential.

Elsewhere, HUNSLET AMATEURS won 38-6 at OULTON RAIDERS.