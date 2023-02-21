The fans of Paul Vaughan’s former clubs rue move to Warrington Wolves as incredible debut stats revealed

WAS Paul Vaughan’s debut for the Warrington Wolves one of the best ever seen in Super League history?

There have been some great debuts along the competition’s 27 year history with Andrew Johns and Jamie Lyon coming to mind, but Vaughan was instrumental in Warrington’s 42-10 thrashing of the Leeds Rhinos last Thursday.

Now, the statistics have been revealed which prove that it certainly was one of the greatest debuts seen in a long time.

In 61 minutes – almost all of which came in just one stint – Vaughan carried the ball 24 times, making 278 metres with 139 post-contact metres.

Back in Australia for both Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons, the prop engineered a reputation for himself as one of the most formidable forwards in the game.

Of course, when 30-year-old plus Aussies come to Super League, there is often great apprehension about it being ‘one last payday’ but on this evidence, it couldn’t be further from the truth for Vaughan.

Yes, it is just one game into his Warrington career and he will likely face adversity down the line, but it is an incredible start for a signing that some people deemed ‘over the hill.’

Having seen – or heard – the incredible debut from Vaughan, a number of NRL fans certainly made their feelings known.

One St George Illawarra fan tweeted: “I’d have taken him back at the Dragons in a heartbeat.”

Another tweeted: “Actually thought he was still one of the best surprised no one took him on.”

One Canterbury fan even went as far as saying: “I miss him very much.”

Another Bulldogs supporter echoed those sentiments: “Was good for the dogs last year.”

Another said: “He was great for the dogs last year was disappointed we didn’t resign him.”

“Another believed he is still NRL quality: “Agree. Is NRL standard. Should not be playing in England. Sharks could have used him for sure.”