Great Britain Masters’ Tour Diary – Day Two

Day two of the Gold Coast Masters festival saw the Great Britain team in double action again, this time for the `half-time field swap’ day writes Paul Field.

All teams played half a game and then swapped pitch to have another half game with another team.

First up for Great Britain was Midland Masters (Aus) Tour captain. Methley’s Gavin Wright handed over the armband to honorary Captain for the day Ian Needham form Hull Warriors.

Relishing his role as captain, Ian put in a great shift on the pitch and posted the first score with a well-worked team try. Both teams continued to play good quality Masters Rugby League in hot conditions.

The second try of the day came from Paul Field who threw an outrageous dummy to go over unopposed.

Midland Masters played their part in making this an enjoyable game of Masters and played every minute with great effort and a smile.

Next up were Whiti Te Ra Legends (NZ) who play well-organised Masters at pace with no lack of Rugby League skill.

All the Legends’ tries came from long distance with the Great Britain side struggling with speed of attacks despite some excellent tackling displays from the Great Britain forwards, with gold shorters Dave Unsworth and Dave Hanson prominent.

Great Britain scored through Andy Friery – his second of the festival – and gold shorter Ray Fleming, who broke through from halfway for a spectacular try.

On now to day three, where the Great Britain team will face the mighty Narabeen Sharks (Aus) in what looks like a fascinating encounter.