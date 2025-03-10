Great tales and sad tributes at Rugby League Lions Association reunion

Old friendships and former rivalries were rekindled in Bradford last month when some rugby league greats got together once again.

THE Rugby League Lions Association annual reunion luncheon has evolved to provide one of the highlights of the sport’s calendar in recent years and over 400 Lions and their guests came together in early February for a truly special occasion at the Cedar Court Hotel.

The Lions Association was founded in 1945 at the end of the Second World War and 80 years after the first reunion, the special bonds that exist between players who have represented their country on the toughest stage of all were evident in a function room filled with smiling heroes.

This year’s reunion celebrated the 50th anniversary of an important year for the Association, 1975, when Great Britain were split into England and Wales for the World Championship, a tournament played throughout the year in both hemispheres.

England and Wales each named 20-man squads for the Australian and New Zealand leg of the Championship and 11 members of those squads – seven from Wales and four from England – were celebrated during the luncheon.

England players George Nicholls, Keith Bridges, Mick Morgan and Steve Norton recalled their memories of draws against both Australia and New Zealand, and spoke ruefully about a surprise defeat at the hands of Wales in Brisbane.

“We just weren’t good enough on the day, that’s the top and bottom of it,” said Nicholls, the former St Helens and Widnes back row. “Wales weren’t short of motivation, and unfortunately our coach, Alex Murphy, played a part in that.

“Before the game in Brisbane he did an interview in the press criticising their coach, Les Pearce, saying he wasn’t up to training a dog.

“The Wales hotel in Brisbane was just down the road from the England hotel and the next day when we were all out for a walk, we passed the Welsh lad sitting outside their hotel. We waved and smiled at them because they’d all been our mates but all they did was bark and growl at us!

“You couldn’t blame them really. It wasn’t the smartest move Alex ever made.”

Wales’ famous 12-7 victory came from tries by David Treasure and Clive Sullivan, plus three goals by David Watkins in a fiery match featuring some uncompromising tackling.

An all-out brawl broke out just before half-time, led to Jim Mills and Dave Chisnall being cautioned by referee Don Lancashire.

The second half was even more hot-tempered with a series of fights and penalties for high tackles before England’s Les Dyl, who had come in for plenty of attention, received his marching orders for kicking an opponent.

England captain Roger Millward required medical attention on four occasions and had to be carried from the field as the match ended. Millward had earlier set up England’s solitary try for Tommy Martyn.

The defeat ultimately cost England the world title – the 1975 World Championship was decided by a league table, on top of which sat Australia, a solitary point ahead of England – but there would be no belated apology from Wales at the reunion.

“If we’d known that would happen we might have considered giving them a penalty in front of the posts late in the game,” joked Wales prop and enforcer Jim Mills. “Well, I say might…”

Mills was joined on stage by six of his 1975 team-mates – Brian Butler, Dick Evans, Roy Mathias, Mike Nicholas, Peter Rowe and Glyn Turner – who all reflected fondly on their experience with Wales half a century ago.

Another Wales legend, Clive Sullivan MBE, was represented at the reunion by his wife Ros, who presented Lions heritage certificates to Butler, Evans and Turner; Carol Millward, the wife of the late England captain Roger Millward, also presented a heritage certificate featuring his unique Lions number to Steve ‘Knocker’ Norton, one of the sport’s finest ball-handling back rowers.

Other Lions who received heritage certificates on a memorable day were Gary Price (1990 tour), Shaun Irwin (1990), Garreth Carvell (2006 and 2010), Mickey Higham (2008) and Clive Griffiths, Great Britain’s assistant coach on the 1996 tour. All were presented with their certificates by RL Hall of Famer Andy Gregory.

An extra special moment came when Jamie Jones Buchanan and Keith Senior took to the stage to receive the heritage certificate Lion number 522 Rob Burrow, a tourist in 2006 and 2008.

Both players spoke from the heart about what a special player Burrow was, both at club level with Leeds, and internationally, with Senior recalling how the scrum-half seemed to take great delight in winding up front rowers.

“He was always playing tricks on the props for some reason, the bigger the better,” said Senior. “He made Barrie McDermott and Kylie Leuluai’s lives hell at times. God, he could be annoying!”

Burrow sadly featured in the now traditional tributes video that is shown at the start of the luncheon in memory of the Lions who have died in the previous 12 months. 2024 was a tough year for the sport’s international greats, 10 of whom passed away: Burrow, Abe Terry (1958 tour), Bill Francis (1975, 1977), Lewis Jones (1954, 1957), Brian Lockwood (1979), Keith Hepworth (1970), Ken Gill (1974, 1975, 1977), Frank Wilson (1975) and Syd Hynes (1970).

Following the luncheon, the RL Lions Association donated the proceeds of £6,500 to the RL Benevolent Fund, which provides lifelong support to players who have suffered life-changing injuries on the field of play.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 506 (March 2025)