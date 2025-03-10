Penrith Panthers’ stance on World Club Challenge and Las Vegas

PENRITH PANTHERS coach Ivan Cleary is trying to persuade the NRL to schedule the World Club Challenge as part of next year’s Las Vegas programme.

The World Club Challenge, which should have been between current trophy holders Wigan and the Panthers, wasn’t held this year despite both teams featuring in Las Vegas against Warrington and Cronulla respectively.

“It’s a shame that game didn’t happen,” Cleary told NRL.com.

“You saw how well Wigan played. They are a juggernaut at the moment. It’s probably good we didn’t play them actually.“

Because the game wasn’t played, Wigan retain the title of World Club Champions after last year’s 16-12 victory over the Panthers at The Brick Community Stadium.

“It’s a really good concept. We didn’t have to go last year but we wanted to,” Cleary continued.

“Even though we lost, it was such a good experience.

“It’s a part of Rugby League that needs to survive. It’s difficult but it’s worth trying to make it happen.”

And it seems that League Express readers agree with him.

In last week’s Readers’ Poll, five alternatives were listed as potential improvements on this year’s Las Vegas event.

And more than 61 per cent of readers voted for the option of adding the World Club Challenge to the weekend of Rugby League action.