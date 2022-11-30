Greece international Robert Tuliatu makes Championship move following World Cup campaign

GREECE international Robert Tuliau has signed for a new club following an impressive World Cup campaign with the European minnows.

After a season with the London Broncos, Tuliatu has now put pen to paper on a deal with the Newcastle Thunder – the club’s eighth signing ahead of the 2023 Championship season.

The 27-year-old began his rugby league career in Australia and was part of the youth set-up at NRL side Newcastle Knights.

Tuliatu made the switch to the English rugby league tier system in 2019 after signing for League 1 side West Wales Raiders. A mid-season transfer took the Greek international to London Skolars, where he spent the remainder of the season.

After a season back in Australia with Cessnock Goannas in 2021, Tuliatu joined London Broncos for the 2022 campaign and went on to make 20 appearances for the club.

Speaking on his move to Newcastle Thunder, Tuliatu said: “I’m really excited to be joining Thunder.

“I’ve visited Newcastle before, and I think it’s a fantastic city where rugby league can continue to expand.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Chris Thorman and putting our best foot forward next season.”

Newcastle Thunder head coach, Chris Thorman said: “Robert is someone I’ve known for a while now. He’s good friends with my brother and just finished his World Cup campaign with Greece.

“I’m big on trying to get the dynamic of the group right and the balance of the squad right, and Rob is a genuine character and really good human being. He’s going to be a great addition to the club.

“In terms of what to expect on the pitch, Rob is a genuine impact ball carrier who is stocky and powerful. That’s what I like in a player.

“He’s also very good at finding his front and playing the ball quickly, and I’m looking forward to working with Rob throughout the season.”