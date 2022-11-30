Wakefield Trinity confirm signing of former Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters prop Renouf Atoni ahead of Super League 2023

WAKEFIELD Trinity have announced the capture of Sydney Roosters prop Renouf Atoni on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 27-year old started out in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs. Whilst at the Bulldogs, Atoni made his debut in 2018 and then went on to feature 43 times over the coming seasons, before moving to Sydney ahead of 2022.

Atoni, who weighs in at 110kg and is 6 feet 3 inches, will add size and strength to Trinity’s pack in 2023.

Speaking about his move to Trinity, Atoni said: “I’m really excited to be joining Wakefield Trinity in the Super League.

“The chance to come over and prove myself in the English game is one I’m really looking forward to and I couldn’t let it pass by.

“My first goal and focus right now is to rip into training straight away with the boys. I’ve obviously missed the first few weeks of pre-season, so when I come over that’s the first thing I’m wanting to do.

“I know Kelepi (Tanginoa) and Jorge (Taufua) from their time in the NRL. They are both great players and it will be unbelievable to be able to take to the pitch with both of them. On top of that, I can’t wait to meet the rest of the players and form a bond with them that we can take onto the pitch in 2023.

“I really can’t wait to get started and to get to know the people of Wakefield.”

Trinity Head Coach, Mark Applegarth, is delighted to secure Atoni’s services ahead of the new season.

“We are absolutely delighted to secure the services of Renouf,” said Applegarth.

“He will add some real size and punch to our pack and we feel he will complement our squad really well. Renouf is a player we were keen to get signed so to have it over the line is great news for the club moving into the new season.

“We can’t wait to get him here and start to work with him in training.”