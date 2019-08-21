Greece v Scotland World Gup Qualifier to be played in London

The Greek Rugby League Association has confirmed that, due to continued difficulties staging their 2021 Rugby League World Cup Qualifier in Athens, the ‘home’ match with Scotland will be held in London, at the home of London Skolars. The tie will take place under lights at the New River Stadium on Friday 1 November.

Greece qualified for this deciding group of matches, which also includes Russia, after beating Norway 56-26 in the final of European Championship C at the New River Stadium last time out.

“We are working on getting the governance issues sorted out in Greece, with the Hellenic Federation of Modern Pentathlon but, with time running out the decision was made to take the game to London,” said GRLA official, Terry Liberopoulos. “We’d like to thank Scotland Rugby League for their understanding and patience. I’m sure both nations will do international rugby league proud.”

Greek Rugby League Association president George Stilianos added: “Of course we were hoping to play this match in Greece but since that was not possible, we are very excited to be returning to the New River Stadium. It was a great event when we played there in May and we thank the Skolars’ management for helping us once again. It will be a great match and I urge all rugby league fans in London to turn up and show their support the international game.”

Keith Hogg, chair of Scotland Rugby League noted: “We are really looking forward to what will be a very competitive and very important game. We would have really enjoyed playing the game in Athens but that was not to be. This has been a case of everyone involved working together to find the best solution to a very challenging situation. It has been great to see Greece, Scotland and the European Federation all pulling in the same direction to get the most sensible outcome, together with the support of everyone London Skolars.”

Last week, Scotland Rugby League confirmed that they had reached a significant agreement with Scottish beer brand McEwan’s, to sponsor their domestic National League from 2020.