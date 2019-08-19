Ridyard becomes third player to score 2,000 points for Leigh

Martyn Ridyard became only the third ever player to score 2,000 points for Leigh in his side’s 34-22 win over Widnes Vikings on Sunday.

Ridyard’ third goal of the game helped him achieve the landmark which adds him to the illustrious duo of John Woods and Jimmy Ledgard.

“I’m really pleased for Martyn,” said club legend Woods. “It’s a great effort by him and one that will perhaps only sink in once he’s retired.

“Martyn’s a Leigh lad and he’s given great service to the club. I think at times people don’t realise just what a contribution he’s made.

“He’s a very good player, smart and skilful and a great team player. Like me he’s a round-the-corner kicker, but unlike me he uses a kicking tee.

Meanwhile, Ridyard was unsurprisingly proud of his achievement.

“I’m proud of the achievement and I want to keep plodding on and get as many points as I can. The first achievement was just to play for the town and as the points were building up the targets were there.

“I never really aimed for anything until I got an award for being in the top five point-scorers and obviously it becomes a lot more realistic then and you think how many you can actually get to. It is nice to break that landmark and I’ll see how many I can get before I finish.”

