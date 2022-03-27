James Greenwood injury setback adds to Salford Red Devils’ frustrations

Salford coach Paul Rowley fears he could be without both first-choice second rowers for an extended spell.

That’s after James Greenwood was forced off 25 minutes into the Red Devils’ 20-0 Challenge Cup sixth-round defeat at his old club Wigan Warriors.

The 30-year-old, signed from Hull KR in 2020, suffered a damaged ankle after landing awkwardly when tackled by Tommy Leuluai.

Shane Wright, the Australian signed from North Queensland Cowboys ahead of this season, picked up a hamstring problem in the previous week’s Super League win over Leeds Rhinos.

“That’s two backrowers gone in the space of a week,” said Rowley.

“We’re waiting to see how bad James’ injury is, but he won’t be bouncing around for a while.”

Wright faces two months out, while Salford also have another second rower, Harvey Livett, sidelined by a calf problem.

Rowley, meanwhile, says his side’s ball control will have to be much better if they are to get anything from Sunday’s Super League showdown at Wakefield Trinity.

“We made 15 errors against Wigan. If you don’t respect possession, you’re not going to get wins,” he reflected.

“The lads know that, and while it’s easy to say, we have to go out and be more disciplined with the ball. There’s no need to overcomplicate it.

“It could have been a similar game to the one against Leeds, but we made it different, and we were the masters of our own downfall, without a shadow of a doubt.

“There were positives. We were asked a question in how we dealt with Jai Field, and we defended well on the edges. Deon Cross and Brodie Croft are trying really hard.

“But we were rolled down the middle from start to finish. We just gifted them too much territory, and on the back of that, too much possession.”

