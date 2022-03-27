July start date for Wakefield Trinity ground redevelopment

Wakefield Trinity’s redevelopment of their historic Belle Vue ground is set to start in earnest in the middle of July.

While preliminary work is under way, demolition of the existing main stand is due to begin after the home Super League game against Wigan Warriors at what is now known as the Be Well Support Stadium on Sunday, July 3.

It will be replaced by a 2,500-seat construction with associated facilities in the first major phase of the £12 million project, for which planning approval was gained in December.

The second phase will be the upgrade of the North Terrace (the end nearest the city centre).

The green light was given by the signing of a Section 106 agreement under which a development company will build on the site at Newmarket, near the M62, which had originally been earmarked for a new stadium.

Along with Wakefield Council’s Rugby League Resilience Fund, under which each of the three professional clubs in the district (the others being Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers) can apply for a great of up to £2m towards ground improvements, the Section 106 agreement between the club, Newmarket Lane Limited and the council provides crucial funding.

Trinity have long been under pressure to provide a modern venue, and the decision to upgrade an existing ground which dates back to the 19th Century follows the collapse of a series of attempts to build a new stadium elsewhere.

Temporary seating will be provided in another part of the ground while the East side (nearest to the main Doncaster Road) is out of action.

Trinity Chairman John Minards said: “This marks another significant milestone.

“The Section 106 agreement, together with the contribution from Wakefield Council via the resilience fund, means that we now not only have the permission for our planned redevelopment but, importantly, the funding confirmed as in place.”

