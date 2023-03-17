Greg Eden sends message to Castleford Tigers hierarchy over new head coach

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are looking for a permanent head coach, but winger-turned-fullback Greg Eden has backed one man for the job.

That man is interim coach Andy Last, who was able to lead the Tigers to a 14-8 win over local rivals Leeds Rhinos last night in a tremendous showing of togetherness.

Eden was awarded the Sky Sports’ man-of-the-match and was asked by Jenna Brooks who he would like to see get the job on a permanent basis, saying: “Well I think Andy has done a decent job this week. He’s put his best foot forward and I think we showed tonight that we want to play for him.”

Eden went further to describe what Last has been able to get out of this squad: “Togetherness really, believing in each other.

“We spoke all week about working for each other, becoming a time and fighting for each other. I think when it got tough we did just that tonight.

“It’s not nice, we’ve had a poor start. When you’re on a losing streak it’s hard to get out of that but we found something tonight and credit to us all, we showed up.”

Last himself wants the Castleford job and he has made no secret about that, with results like last night’s certainly going in his favour.