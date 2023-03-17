Mouthwatering Challenge Cup tie set to be live streamed on BBC Sport

BBC Sport has selected the all-Championship tie between York Knights and Sheffield Eagles for live streaming from the Fourth Round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

The match will be played at York’s LNER Community Stadium on Sunday April 2, with a 1230pm kick-off – and will be shown on BBC iPlayer.

The teams from North and South Yorkshire are currently sitting pretty in the top four of the Betfred Championship.

York have bounced back from a heavy defeat at Toulouse Olympique last month with three consecutive victories against Barrow Raiders, Swinton Lions and West Bowling in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup last weekend.

Sheffield Eagles have started the season in even more impressive form, winning four of their first five league fixtures and coming through a tricky test in the Third Round of the Cup at Siddal, a community club who have become renowned for their Cup exploits, especially at their rugged home ground.

The Eagles are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their famous Challenge Cup Final triumph against Wigan at Wembley in 1998, and retain strong connections with that day, the greatest in the club’s 39-year history – led by Mark Aston, now their Head Coach, who won the Lance Todd Trophy as Man of the Match in their 17-8 win against Wigan.

The tie is one of eight in the Fourth Round, with all clubs aiming for two more wins to reach the Sixth Round at which point the 12 Betfred Super League clubs enter the competition.