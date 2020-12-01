Greg Inglis in new Warrington Wolves jersey leaked

A picture of Greg Inglis in Warrington’s new kit has been revealed.

A photo of GI, who is coming out of retirement to join the Wolves next year, has emerged ahead of his move to the club.

The Australia international was posing in the new gear and it quickly did the rounds.

Warrington are set to officially unveil their strip later this week.

Inglis is one of two signings made by the club so far, with London Broncos prop Rob Butler also joining the club.