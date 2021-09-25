Griffin signs two-year extension with Hull FC

Hull FC centre Josh Griffin has signed a two-year contract extension with the club, meaning that he will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2023 campaign.

Griffin, 31, who was named in Shaun Wane’s England training squad twice over the last 18 months, had his season cut short by an Achilles tendon injury in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

Now, well on his way to recovery, hen will return to training in pre-season in readiness for the new campaign getting underway in 2022.

Griffin joined Hull from Salford ahead of the 2017 campaign, picking up a Challenge Cup winners’ medal in his debut season, before being crowned Hull FC’s Player of the Year in 2019.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Griffin said: “It was a really easy decision for me to stay here. I love being here in Hull and at the club

“Me and my family have settled down nicely in the five years we have been here and to be staying here for at least another two years is fantastic

“All my focus is on returning to action next year and playing my part in helping the team return to the levels we know it should be at – that’s challenging for trophies.

He continued, “I’m planning on a return for Round 1 of Super League. I’ll be back in full training by December and hoping to even make a push to take part in some of the pre-season trial games.”

Hull coach Brett Hodgson said: “Keeping Josh for another two years was an easy decision – you saw the strength he brings us when he hasn’t played this year, because we’ve really missed his influence.

“He’s grown into one of our leaders and is vocal amongst the players every day. He is one of the best centres in the competition and an important part of our team.

“His diligence around some of his training when he’s had his injury has gone up to another level too. He’s well on his way to recovery and will have plenty of time to get himself right for the new season.”