Poching gets September Coach of the Month Award

Willie Poching has been named the Betfred Coach of the Month for September.

Poching, who was recently named as Wakefield Trinity’s new permanent head coach following a successful spell on an interim basis, becomes the fifth and final coach to collect the award this season.

Following his appointment as interim head coach in August, Poching has won five from seven games, including three wins from the last four rounds.

With voting for September’s award judged on Rounds 22 to 25, Poching was unanimously chosen as Betfred Coach of the Month, and has just this week been duly rewarded with the head coaching position at Trinity on a full-time basis.

Poching has enjoyed impressive home victories against both Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC on his way to this month’s award, as well as a well-deserved win in Newcastle against Huddersfield Giants at Dacia Magic Weekend.

The former Trinity and Rhinos forward was the standout choice for the voting panel. One member of the panel explained: “There will be few more popular nor deserving choices than Willie Poching this month, who has galvanised Wakefield and seemingly woken them from their slumber.

“Confidence is hard to gain but easily lost, although Poching has belied that adage. He and Andy Last always look so measured up in the box but they have got Trinity playing and most importantly winning.”

Poching added: “I’m extremely honoured to win this award and would like to say a big thank you to the panel. However, this award is a reflection of the players’ efforts throughout that period. They have been brilliant.”